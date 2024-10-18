Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​When Later… first appeared on our screens, as an extension of The Late Show, in October 1992, the TV schedules were packed with music programmes – think The Chart Show, The Word and, of course, Top of the Pops.

Back then, few people would have imagined that those three shows would fall by the wayside, and leave Later… as one of the last remaining musical showcases on terrestrial television.

Even former Squeeze musician Jools finds it hard to believe that Later… is now on its 65th series and that his career has gone the way it has.

Jools is back with more musical guests

In an interview with UK Music Review a few years back, he said: “I am really pleased with the way that things have turned out and I am really pleased because I love what I do.

“I love the music we play but I would never have dreamed that would be the way that things were going to turn out for me.

“That also goes for Later…I presented The Tube for five years and that seemed forever when I was 20.

“After that, we started doing Later… and I thought that it was fun and that it would probably last for three series.

“The longer that it stays on TV it gets harder to believe.”

Later’s success comes from mixing genres from a diverse palette, meaning it appeals to music lovers of all ages.

As well as championing up-and-coming artists, Later… allows them to rub shoulders with some of the biggest giants the industry, including David Bowie, Jay-Z, Amy Winehouse and Ed Sheeran.

And the first episode of this new season is a demonstration of everything that is special about the show.

First up, South Shields singer Jade, also known as Jade Thirlwall, a former member of hugely successful girl group Little Mix, makes her debut as a solo artist for the first time on TV.

She performs a couple of numbers – her breakout solo record Angel of My Dreams, sampling Sandie Shaw’s 1967 hit, Puppet On A String, and her upcoming second single, Fantasy.

Then, returning to the show are Stockport’s finest Blossoms, who perform two songs from their latest album, Gary.

The LP sees them team up with the band’s regular collaborator, James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson and Irish singer-songwriter CMAT.

Jools also welcomes back two contrasting artists of note. The first is a pillar of the London jazz scene, Nubya Garcia, who will perform the track Triumphance from her recently released Odyssey album.

The second artist is London folk singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Marling, who makes her seventh appearance on the show, with a couple of songs from her upcoming album Patterns in Repeat.

Completing the line-up are high-energy Dublin five-piece Gurriers, who make their Later… debut with a track from their album Come and See.

Finally, as a special treat in the programme’s series premiere, Jools also chats with legendary Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who is celebrating 50 years of the band’s groundbreaking 1973 debut album, which has been remixed and expanded in a new collector’s edition entitled Queen I.