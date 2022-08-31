Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The BBC and HTM Television’s ratings-hit Bloodlands returns to BBC One and iPlayer for its second series this September with six thrilling hour-long episodes.

Created and written by Chris Brandon, James Nesbitt (Stay Close, Cold Feet) reprises the lead role of DCI Tom Brannick alongside Charlene McKenna (Peaky Blinders, Holding), Lorcan Cranitch (The Last Kingdom, The Dig), Lola Petticrew (Tuesday, Dating Amber) and Chris Walley (The Young Offenders, 1917).

Victoria Smurfit (Marcella, Once Upon a Time) joins the cast for the second series in the role of Olivia Foyle, an enigmatic widow at the centre of Brannick’s latest case.

James Nesbitt as DCI Tom Brannick PIC: HTM Televison ,Steffan Hill

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the murder of a crooked accountant unravels a trail of greed that threatens to expose his identity as legendary assassin, Goliath, DCI Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) and the accountant’s widow, Olivia Foyle (Victoria Smurfit) must keep each other dangerously close.

As they try to solve the riddle her husband left behind, and become more and more immersed in the puzzle of each other, Tom and Olivia draw in Tom’s fellow officers DS Niamh McGovern (Charlene McKenna), DCS Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) and DC “Birdy” Bird (Chris Walley), as well as Tom’s daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew) until deceit and betrayal force Tom to question just what lengths he will go to, to keep his legacy intact.

The first series of Bloodlands launched with an average of 8.2 million viewers (30-day consolidated) and was Northern Ireland’s most watched BBC drama launch on record.

Filming has again taken place in Belfast and the surrounding areas.

Niamh McGovern as Charlene McKenna, James Nessbitt as Tom Brannick and Jackie Twomey as Lorcan Cranitch PIC: HTM Televison, Peter Marley

The new series is produced by Christopher Hall and directed by Jon East and Audrey Cooke.

Executive Producers are Jed Mercurio, Mark Redhead, Jimmy Mulville and Chris Brandon for HTM Television and Tommy Bulfin and Tom Lazenby for the BBC.

Bloodlands was recommissioned by Piers Wenger, former Director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer.

Bloodlands is produced as part of the BBC and Northern Ireland Screen partnership agreement.

Victoria Smurfit as Olivia Foyle in Bloodlands Season Two PIC: HTM Televison, Steffan Hill

The successful partnership continues to support the screen industry in Northern Ireland and help ensure that content filmed and set in Northern Ireland is brought to audiences across the UK and internationally.

Bloodlands is distributed by Hat Trick International and will be available to stream on Acorn TV in the US.

The second series of Bloodlands will air on BBC One and iPlayer this September.

Series one is available to catch-up on the BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Acorn TV in the US.