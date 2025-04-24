Friday TV Choice: ​Beyond Paradise (BBC1, 8pm)

Kris Marshall, centre, is enjoying the scripts and filming locations in his role as DI Humphrey Goodman in the hit BBC show, Beyond Paradise

​On paper, being the star of Death in Paradise sounds like a dream job – not only do you get to be part of one of the BBC’s biggest hits, you also get to soak up the sun filming on location in the Caribbean.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reality, being so far away from home from extended periods of time can take its toll on the leading men, which is probably why they regularly move on.

In fact, it seems for Kris Marshall, the real plum job has been reprising the role of DI Humphrey Goodman for the Devon-set spin-off, Beyond Paradise, which is now on its third series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He certainly has no complaints about the locations. He says: “I absolutely love filming by the coast. I’m a big fan of getting my ‘vitamin sea’ – whether it’s surfing or swimming, being by the water makes me happy.

“One of my favourite filming locations is Rame Head in Cornwall. It offers stunning views and has a fascinating abandoned military site, complete with old tanks and artillery steps. It’s a great spot for filming and after work you can head down to a secret cove for a swim.”

If anything, he’d like more sea-based episodes. Kris says: “If we could do an episode that involves surfing, I’d love to head to the north coast of Cornwall, where the surf is more consistent.”

Luckily, it’s not just the prospect of catching a wave that keeps him coming back to Beyond Paradise. There’s also the little matter of the scripts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He says: “This series offers the same great mix of intriguing crimes and compelling drama that viewers expect.

“What makes Beyond Paradise unique is its ability to be dramatic without being melodramatic. It’s a light-hearted crime drama that tackles serious, relatable issues without getting overly heavy. Each episode is packed with content – there’s a real sense of magic in how much is crammed into just one hour. It’s thought-provoking and heartwarming without feeling overly sentimental.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously, and I think that’s one of the show’s greatest strengths. It’s fun, it’s touching, and it offers something for everyone.”

He adds: “There’s plenty to look forward to in this series and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, we’re drawing close to the end of the current run, as tonight is the penultimate episode – although on the plus side, it has one of the most intriguing episodes yet, with a nod to folk horror.

As the harvest draws to a close, local farmers Stella and George Ellis follow their long-held tradition of hanging a corn doll to mark its close.

However, according to local legend, if the doll falls, the Cornman will come, bringing misfortune in his wake. That’s exactly what happens as a mysterious figure strikes, ruining their milk and setting their hay ablaze.

Can Humphrey find out the real identity of the ‘Cornman’ before the Ellises’ lose their livelihood?