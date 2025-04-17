​Friday TV Choice: Gareth Malone’s Messiah (BBC One, 10.45am)

Gareth Malone is coaching eight people with no experience of classical choral music to sing Handel’s Messiah

​Composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, Messiah is one of the best-known and most frequently performed choral works in Western music.

​The English-language oratorio has deep personal significance for many people, including Gareth Malone, as it was one of the first pieces of classical music he saw performed as a child.

But although he has loved and sung Messiah since he was a boy, the choirmaster has never actually conducted the work – until now.

This two-part programme follows Gareth as he takes on an enormous challenge, not only to put on a concert showcasing Handel’s Messiah, but also coach eight people with no experience of classical choral music to sing it alongside the BBC National Orchestra of Wales and its chorus, as well as soprano Jessica Robinson, alto Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, baritone Roderick Williams and tenor James Way.

This is a rare television foray into the world of classical music for Gareth, known for series like The Choir: Military Wives and Boys Don’t Sing, and it follows his series of Easter 2024 where he took on Bach’s St John Passion.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous,” he admits.

“Handel’s Messiah was one of the very first concerts that I went to as a child with my parents, and it’s a work that my Welsh grandmother sang in a choir.

“So I am shouting Hallelujah to the rafters at the prospect of sharing this magnificent work with eight complete newbie choral singers.

“I will relish going on this adventure with them, many of whom are overcoming personal challenges, building to the concert of a lifetime for both them and me.”

Cameras follow the eight novice singers as they are stretched to their limits by a gruelling rehearsal schedule ahead of a glorious performance at Cardiff’s Llandaff Cathedral.

In tonight’s first episode, Gareth heads to a local cinema on Penarth Pier, with pianist and vocal coach Jane Samuel to go through hundreds of tape auditions of Scarborough Fair and find the best candidates.

After whittling down the applications to the chosen eight, Gareth meets them in Cardiff for the first rehearsal.

All of the singers have their own personal stories and motivations, including Naomi, who has been diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, and Richard, who recently lost his wife to the disease.

While they are all showing promise and will, with just six weeks to go, can they handle the Handel in time for the performance of their lives?

Interwoven with the singing, the two-parter also sees Gareth dig deeper into the history of Messiah, its religious meaning and its place in British culture.

He visits Halifax Choral Society, which has performed the work annually for 206 consecutive years, meets early music expert Dr Hannah French at Handel’s home in London’s Mayfair, and heads to the Foundling Museum where he chats to baritone Roderick Williams about Handel’s financial connections with the transatlantic slave trade.

It will be 275 years next month since Handel’s Messiah was staged at an Easter fundraiser at London’s Foundling Hospital.