Friday TV Choice: ​Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr (BBC One, 8pm)

Alan Carr continues his search for talent, passion and dazzling designs

​They say variety is the spice of life, and so far we have seen this year’s budding Interior Design Masters demonstrate their signature style on YHA bunk rooms in the Lake District, transform shipping containers into offices in Bristol, work their magic on luxury retirement apartments in Portsmouth, and create a home from home for dogs at Battersea.

​And according to host Alan Carr, the variety of tasks is one of the things that makes IDM, now in its sixth series, a success.

“We’ve really pushed the envelope when it comes to the location and spaces they needed to do up, so lots and lots of memorable moments,” he says.

“We still had our regulars like shops and office spaces, but we introduced real exciting curve balls like luxury retirement homes, comedy clubs, the room rescue dogs go to before they find their forever home, interesting design challenges that will inspire and hopefully get the viewers at home saying, ‘how the hell are they going to make this work’.”

Presenting Interior Design Masters is clearly a joy for Carr, and he thinks the popular programme ties in well with his Italian and Spanish Job renovation series which he makes with his good pal Amanda Holden.

“I love the show basically,” the 48-year-old comedian and presenter admits.

“It is so much fun to film, there is never a dull moment. I think people are really getting to understand the power of design.

“People are becoming such homebodies, people are spending more and more time at home they’re ordering in food, streaming movies from their sofas and they want their homes to feel special.

“Since doing my show with Amanda Holden, where we do up houses abroad, I can appreciate the challenges the designers face, budgets, time restraints and making design choices under pressure.

“I can really empathise with them, and I know the joy you feel when even the tiniest or gloomiest spaces has been transformed with lighting, wallpaper or a bold lick of paint.

“I’ve become such a convert to interior design – Michelle Ogundehin would be proud.”

And speaking of Michelle, who co-hosts the show with Alan, she is also enjoying setting different types of tasks for the contestants.

The magazine editor and interiors guru says: “The challenges are designed to test our aspiring designers in many ways so from week to week you can never predict what might happen. Or who might do well. That’s what makes it so exciting.

“Every series has its high and low points, but as the designers get more talented every series, now even the ‘disasters’ can have some merit.”

For their fifth challenge tonight, the designers head to Allianz Stadium Twickenham, the iconic home of England Rugby.

