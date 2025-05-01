Friday TV Choice: Martin Clunes’ Islands of the Atlantic (ITV1, 9pm)

Martin Clunes is back on his travels, this time visiting Islands of the Atlantic

​Martin Clunes is living the dream. Two-and-a-half years on from hanging up Doc Martin’s stethoscope, the Wimbledon-born actor has been able to pick and choose his acting roles (most recently the ITV drama Out There), in between seeing the world with an old pal (U&Gold’s Neil & Martin’s Bon Voyage).

Although he is still only 63, you could say Clunes has entered into some sort of semi-retirement, and that he is now using what spare time he has to indulge his love of travel and, specifically, his fascination the world’s islands.

Inspired by reading a book given to him when he was a child, Martin began journeying around the Pacific Ocean for ITV in 2019, before he resumed his trip after the pandemic in 2022 and 2023.

Now, he is off on his travels again, this time exploring the world’s second largest ocean, the Atlantic, which encompasses roughly 20 per cent of the Earth’s surface.

“Having spent two series making the islands of the Pacific it felt like the natural next step,” he explains.

“We at least have an Atlantic coast at the side of us, and it seemed like that linked us, joined us to the rest of the islands of the Atlantic.

“You are never going to be short of an interesting thing if you are going to be using islands as a premise.”

Over three programmes, Martin’s odyssey takes him to a spectacular array of ocean islands and, along the way, he discovers the astounding diversity of the Atlantic’s cultures and creatures, and the little-known stories of the resident humans and animals.

His first ports of call are the remote tropical islands of São Tomé and Príncipe, known as the ‘African Galapagos’.

Martin learns about São Tomé’s dark slave past, and hears how the Santomeans found a way to turn their dark past into something joyful by creating a kind of theatre called Tchiloli.

In the remote south of São Tomé lives a community who, for centuries, kept their independence and never worked on the plantations.

While the Angloares’ main source of income is from fishing, there’s also a burgeoning business in wine and gin made from tapping the sap of palm trees.

In a sanctuary on the edge of the forest, ranger Francisco Alamo and biologist Ricardo Lima are fighting to save the Obô snail from extinction.

And São Tomé is also one of West Africa’s most important breeding sites for sea turtles. Martin joins conservationists and divers who are rescuing endangered turtles and helping hatchlings.

If São Tomé seems off the beaten track, then Príncipe is truly a lost world.

“It’s not so much the land that time forgot, it’s the land that time didn’t know was there,” Martin says.

The islanders have devised a green solution to a global shortage of building sand – they scour the island for glass bottles, which are then crushed and made into sand.

The actor’s final port of call is the remote Bijagos islands, off the coast of Guinea Bissau, where Martin is keen to meet the island tribes, known as the Bijago.

For centuries their legendary ferocity fended off all would-be colonisers and slavers, while the island’s women are said to be more powerful than the men.

