Smithy (James Cordon), Gavin (Mathew Horne), Stacey (Joanna Page), Nessa (Ruth Jones)

Wednesday: Gavin & Stacey: The Finale (BBC One, 9pm)

Over 11 million viewers ‘stepped into Christmas’ and watched the Gavin & Stacey festive special on BBC One five years ago.

And ever since we left Nessa down on one knee, asking Smithy to marry her, the excitement has been building hoping we’ll get to spend more time with the Shipman and West clans.

A certain hotel chain has even looked to cash in by rebranding its Barry Island establishment as ‘What’s Occur-Inn’, which was opened by a Ruth Jones lookalike/knock-off Nessa.

But although fans were thrilled to hear much-loved sitcom would be back this Christmas, the announcement in May was also tinged with sadness, as Jones and her writing partner James Corden confirmed it would be the show’s swan song.

Corden told Virgin Radio that the decision made him feel “very emotional” but was thankful that they had the “luxury of deciding to end it and to be in a position where people still care”.

While a lot has happened in the five years since we last saw Gavin, Stacey, Nessa, Smithy and the rest of their friends and families, not much has changed, really.

In Barry, Bryn’s packing the Citreon Picasso for a trip to Essex, while Stacey and Gavin are looking for new ways to spice up their 17-year marriage, and Gwen is behaving rather strangely.

However, Nessa has started a new business venture, and Neil the Baby is no longer a baby – he’s about to begin an apprenticeship with his dad.

Over in Billericay, Pam is stressing out at the prospect of playing hostess, not helped by a newly retired Mick practicing his golf swing in the living room. And there have been more ups and downs in Pete and Dawn’s relationship.

Although these details have been released ahead of the show, the rest of the plot is being kept firmly under wraps.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pam, has described how the cast and crew were instructed not to leak any storylines before the episode’s broadcast.

“The main thing is that Ruth and James were saying to everyone is we don’t want to spoil it for you.

“We want Christmas Day to be a surprise. And once you know a bit of secret or a story, then you’re going to spoil it. We want it to be (a surprise). And that is what I want too.”

Meanwhile, Larry Lamb, who plays Mick, described the final days of filming in October to ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was a trip down memory lane because suddenly there we are and we’re facing the fact that, effectively, this is the end of this venture, the end of this journey, and it was so emotional.

“There’s a mental ‘tick, tick’ going on all the time and the emotions (are) just building and building and building. The end comes bursting out at you and it’s absolutely… it’s just beautiful, really beautiful.”

So, if you want to see how Nessa and Smithy’s long-running love-hate relationship pans out and what actually ‘occurred’ on that infamous fishing trip, it’s a waste of time scouring the internet or even visiting a temporarily renamed hotel in south Wales.