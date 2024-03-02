Get ready for a night to remember as stars line up for Brit Awards 2024

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clare Amfo will be hosting proceedings this year

The big news is that Kylie Minogue will be performing live and receiving the Global Icon Award in recognition of her career spanning five decades.

Meanwhile, favourites among the nominees in the big categories include Raye, Dua Lipa, PinkPantheress, Arlo Parks, Olivia Dean and Little Simz.

Raye, whose brutally honest and deeply personal hit Escapism has made waves worldwide, is up for Song of the Year for the aforementioned track and again for Prada, as well as Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (with My 21st Century Blues), Pop Act, R&B Act and New Artist.

Her seven nods mean she has received more nominations in a single year than any other artist in Brits history.

Dua Lipa too contests Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (for Dance The Night from the Barbie soundtrack) and Pop Act.

Both Raye and Dua Lipa will also be performing, as will Rema, Jungle, and Becky Hill with Chase & Status.

Also making headlines are Britpop legends Blur, whose ninth LP The Ballad of Darren is up for Album of the Year and saw them nominated as Best Group.

Blur of course were involved when the Brits were at their most chaotic, their much-publicised feud with Oasis reaching its peak in 1996 when the latter band performed a parody version of Blur’s Parklife (or “Marmite”, as Noel Gallagher sang it; we can’t print Liam’s interpretation, however).

International Artist of the Year sees CMAT, Kylie, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift in contention, presenting what must be be a very difficult dilemma to the judges.

So much talent is on offer in all categories, illustrating just how remarkable the past year has been in the music world.

Plus, viewers will also be excited to hear that, echoing some of the more anarchic ceremonies, this year’s Brits will be broadcast live.

The organisers have sometimes shied away from going out without a buffer due to the unpredictable atmosphere of so many musicians in one place – this time London’s O2 Arena. After all, according to Brits history, literally anything can happen.

Kylie’s comeback alone makes the 2024 awards noteworthy, while Blur’s inclusion as well as the Rolling Stones (up for Alternative/Rock act alongside Blur) shows that despite a wealth of new emerging talent, the old guard still have plenty to offer.

Kylie said of her award: “I am beyond thrilled to be honoured with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists.

“The UK has always been a home from home so the BRITs have a very special place in my heart.