Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Get your best red-carpet outfit back from the dry cleaner and load up on popcorn – it’s time for the 96th Annual Academy Awards. And in an added bonus for UK film fans, for the first time in almost two decades, the ceremony is airing on free-to-view TV.

The coverage begins on ITVX at 9pm as Ross King brings us coverage of the celebrity arrivals, before switching to the ITV1 at 10.15pm as Jonathan Ross brings us the ultimate Oscar party, complete with celebrity guests who will be reacting to the results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony itself is presented by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. There are also set to be plenty of stars dishing out the individual awards, including a potential Scarface reunion for Michelle Pfeifer and Al Pacino.

Oscars Live host Jonathan Ross

As is tradition, reigning acting winners Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan will be back to present the statuettes, and we can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya.

However, the big question remains – who will they be handing out the awards too?

If this year’s earlier award ceremonies, including the Baftas and the Golden Globes, are anything to go by, it should be a very good night for Oppenheimer, which leads the pack with 13 nominations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been widely predicted to win Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jnr. However, it seems the Best Actor race may be a little more difficult to call, with some predicting that Paul Giamatti’s turn in The Holdovers could edge out Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.

Although Barbie may be inextricably lined with Oppenheimer in the public’s imagination thanks to this summer’s ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, where cinemagoers flocked to see both of these very different films, Barbie has clearly made less of an impression on Oscar voters.

There was outrage when Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig failed to get nominations for Best Actress and Director respectively, but it is still up for eight Awards, including Best Picture, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

And even if the bookies are predicting that Gosling will lose to Downey Jnr, there is speculation he might still take to stage to perform I’m Just Ken, one of two tracks from Barbie in the running for Best Original Song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Best Actress, the two frontrunners are thought to be Poor Things’ Emma Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone, although Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan will hope to pull off an upset.

In Best Supporting Actress, The Holdovers Da’Vine Joy Randolph is seemingly the one to beat, but she’s up against Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster and Emily Blunt.