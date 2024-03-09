Get your best red-carpet outfit back from the dry cleaner and load up on popcorn – it’s time for the 96th Annual Academy Awards
Get your best red-carpet outfit back from the dry cleaner and load up on popcorn – it’s time for the 96th Annual Academy Awards. And in an added bonus for UK film fans, for the first time in almost two decades, the ceremony is airing on free-to-view TV.
The coverage begins on ITVX at 9pm as Ross King brings us coverage of the celebrity arrivals, before switching to the ITV1 at 10.15pm as Jonathan Ross brings us the ultimate Oscar party, complete with celebrity guests who will be reacting to the results.
The ceremony itself is presented by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for the fourth time. There are also set to be plenty of stars dishing out the individual awards, including a potential Scarface reunion for Michelle Pfeifer and Al Pacino.
As is tradition, reigning acting winners Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan will be back to present the statuettes, and we can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Sam Rockwell, and Zendaya.
However, the big question remains – who will they be handing out the awards too?
If this year’s earlier award ceremonies, including the Baftas and the Golden Globes, are anything to go by, it should be a very good night for Oppenheimer, which leads the pack with 13 nominations.
It’s been widely predicted to win Best Picture and Best Director for Christopher Nolan, as well as Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jnr. However, it seems the Best Actor race may be a little more difficult to call, with some predicting that Paul Giamatti’s turn in The Holdovers could edge out Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy.
Although Barbie may be inextricably lined with Oppenheimer in the public’s imagination thanks to this summer’s ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, where cinemagoers flocked to see both of these very different films, Barbie has clearly made less of an impression on Oscar voters.
There was outrage when Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig failed to get nominations for Best Actress and Director respectively, but it is still up for eight Awards, including Best Picture, Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling and Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.
And even if the bookies are predicting that Gosling will lose to Downey Jnr, there is speculation he might still take to stage to perform I’m Just Ken, one of two tracks from Barbie in the running for Best Original Song.
In Best Actress, the two frontrunners are thought to be Poor Things’ Emma Stone and Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone, although Annette Bening, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan will hope to pull off an upset.
In Best Supporting Actress, The Holdovers Da’Vine Joy Randolph is seemingly the one to beat, but she’s up against Danielle Brooks, America Ferrera, Jodie Foster and Emily Blunt.
But will the pundits be proved right or are we in for some surprises? If you can’t face staying up all night to find out, the good news is that a highlights show will be available to stream on ITVX tomorrow or watch on ITV1 at 10.45pm on Monday night.