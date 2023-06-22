It’s that time of year again, when thousands of music fans slip on their wellies and slap on the suncream as they descend on a field in Somerset for the world’s greatest music festival.

As well as praying for good weather, those who have been lucky enough to get a ticket for Glastonbury have been keeping a close eye on which musical superstars will be taking to the stage at Worthy Farm.

As usual, there’s something for everyone, so no matter what type of music you’re into – from motown to metal – Glastonbury has you covered.

Lauren Laverne, Jack Saunders, Jo Whiley and Clara Amfo

This year’s headliners include Guns N’ Roses on Saturday night.

The iconic American rockers, fronted by Axl Rose, were originally slated to perform at Glasto before the pandemic, so fans will be thrilled that they have kept their word and are heading to south west England.

Meanwhile, the Rocketman himself, Sir Elton John, is making Glastonbury the final stop on his triumphant Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, so Sunday night is sure to be emotional.

However, before all that, the festival gets under way in earnest today with indie superstars Arctic Monkeys headlining the opening night.

The Sheffield foursome – frontman Alex Turner, lead guitarist Jamie Cook, bassist Nick O’Malley and drummer Matt Helders – previously topped the bill at Worthy Farm in 2007 and 2013, and they will be playing old classics as well as material from their seventh studio album The Car.

Also today, a mysterious act known as The Churnups has been given the much-coveted Friday evening sunset slot on the Pyramid Stage, sandwiched between Brighton duo Royal Blood and Scottish rockers Texas.

Also performing on the premier stage today are Stefflon Don, Maisie Peters and The Master Musicians Of Joujouka.

If you speak to anyone who has been to Glastonbury, they will often tell you that the most memorable acts can be found on the smaller stages.

And today sees the likes of Wizkid, Fred Again, Chvrches, Krept & Konan, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lightning Seeds, The Hives and Ben Howard on the Other Stage, Kelis and Young Fathers strutting their stuff on the West Holts Stage, and rock and pop duo Sparks closing the night on the Park Stage.

Tickets for Glastonbury are getting harder and harder to get hold of, with the 2023 festival selling out in record time.

But if you were unlucky this year, or just fancy watching the festival from the comfort of your own home, the BBC is presenting more Glastonbury coverage than ever before.

Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Craig Charles, Danny Howard, Deb Grant, Dermot O’Leary, DJ Target, Huw Stephens, Jack Saunders, Jamz Supernova, Jo Whiley, Jordan North, Lauren Laverne, Pete Tong, Sarah Story, Steve Lamacq, Tom Ravenscroft, Vick Hope, and Zoe Ball will be presenting over 40 hours of programming across the weekend on BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four.

There are also some new ways to watch the action, with performances on the Pyramid Stage being streamed live in British Sign Language on iPlayer for the first time, and

Glasto-Cam Live running from Monday 19 June until Sunday’s closing night.