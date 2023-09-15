Watch more videos on Shots!

Polish those glitterballs, make sure your sequins are sparkling and brace yourself for the most glamorous night of the year.

Yes, it’s the moment fans have been waiting for ever since Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal lifted the trophy to rapturous applause in last year’s final – Strictly is back for its 21st series and, on paper at least, it looks like being a cracker.

Let’s face it, every year, there’s always a participant or three who aren’t quite as famous as the rest. Funnily enough, Yassin was in that category in 2022, but the audience fell in love with the wildlife cameraman’s gentle nature which, alongside his obvious natural rhythm and dance style, helped him sweep to victory.

This year’s cohort, however, has more big names than ever before. Actors Amanda Abbington, Adam Thomas, Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Nigel Harman will compete against presenters Angela Rippon, Angela Scanlon, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nikita Kanda and Zara McDermott. The rest of the line-up is comprised of ex-tennis star Annabel Croft, comedian Eddie Kadi, Paralympian Jody Cundy and all-round entertainment legend Les Dennis.

The last on the list was also the final celebrity to be revealed. He seems a good fit for the show, the only surprise being that he hasn’t taken part before.

“I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday!” laughed the former Family Fortunes host when the announcement was made during an edition of ITV1’s Good Morning Britain. “In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

Abbington, who’s best known for her roles in Sherlock, Mr Selfridge and Desperate Measures, was the first name out of the hat, saying: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Of course, they all say such things before the hard work begins. Even those who have been avid viewers of the show are shocked by the physical demands made on them. The person who deals with them the best – while also gaining a rapport with those watching at home – will be the one who lifts the famous glitterball trophy in December.

Another crucial aspect to their success will be how they get on with their professional partner. We’ll find out who they’re all paired with in tonight’s programme, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

Also present will be judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton du Beke, who get a chance to see the celebs in action when they take to the floor for the first time in a group dance.