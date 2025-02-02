Chloe, Bushra, Nathan, Mathilda, Jess and Dave in Go Back to Where You Came From

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​It’s only February but Go Back to Where You Came From is already a strong contender for 2025’s most controversial show as it tackles one of the most divisive issues in modern Britain – immigration.

Based on an Australian format, it takes six Brits – Dave, a chef from Nottingham; Bushra, a small business owner from Surrey; Chloe, a GB News regular from Cornwall; Nathan, a haulage business owner from Barnsley; Mathilda, a podcaster from London; and Jess, a sports coach from Wales – with differing views on immigration and puts their beliefs to the test by sending them on a life-changing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are taken to Mogadishu in Somalia and Raqqa in Syria, two of the world’s most dangerous cities, and will then head back to the UK following the routes taken by refugees. Travelling through Africa, the Middle East and Europe, they will cross vast deserts, climb treacherous mountain borders, and endure some of the peril of small-boat crossings.

Along the way, they will learn more about what the refugees are fleeing from and the sacrifices they are making, but will seeing the risks they are taking change any of the participants’ minds or simply re-enforce their views?

Channel 4 believe the series will be an important contribution to the discussion around immigration. When the series was announced, senior commissioning editors Anna Miralis and Madonna Benjamin said: “This is an extremely bold commission that continues to reinforce the Channel’s commitment to tackle difficult and highly relevant subject matter. It is hoped that this will offer up an opportunity for the British public to help understand some of the terrifying perils asylum seekers face when they attempt to travel to the UK.

“The adaptation of this multi-award-winning Australian format will be thoughtful and impactful and is likely to create an intense debate about an issue that Britain has grappled with for decades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That debate has already started, although some of it has centred on whether Go Back to Where You Came From is really the right format to tackle such a charged issue.

Viewers now get the chance to decide for themselves as the first episode sees Dave, Bushra and Chloe arrive in Raqqa to witness the aftermath of a brutal regime that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and displaced millions. They meet a family who are still in their home after it was destroyed by a rocket attack, and also see children scavenging from rubbish dumps.

Emotions are running high, but while there are tears, there is also a heated argument.

Meanwhile, in Mogadishu, Jess, Nathan and Mathilda learn how a deadly mix of conflict, climate change and famine has affected the local population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad