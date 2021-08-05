Go motorhoming with Merton and Webster

There were very few winners in 2020, but it seems that one industry that did see a boost was the motorhome and caravan business.

Sales reached record levels as more people considered taking their holidays in the UK, with the added benefit of not having to mix too much with other tourists unless they wanted to.

And with uncertainty around foreign travel still lingering this summer, it seems many people are hitting the road again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you want proof, you could check out ITV’s new series Undercover Big Boss, which began on Thursday August 5 with Alfie Best, owner of Wyldecrest Parks, the largest caravan and park home operator in Europe, finding out if his staff are making the most of the current opportunities.

Alternatively, you could watch husband-and-wife comedians Paul Merton and Suki Webster investigating the trend in their new series Motorhoming with Merton & Webster.

This isn’t Paul’s first foray into the world of TV travelogues. His previous series include Paul Merton in China, with follow ups in India and Europe. In Britain, he’s hopped on a train for Paul Merton’s Secret Stations.

Now though, he’s hitting Britain’s roads, and he’s got a travelling companion. The couple have worked together before – they met as part of the Impro Chums comedy group and also collaborated on the Radio 4 comedy drama My Obsession – but this series is new territory for them.

Speaking about their new joint venture, they said: “Having performed live comedy together for many years in an atmosphere of beautiful magical harmony we are thrilled to bring our insincere relationship to TV via Channel 5.”

As well as giving viewers an insight into their marriage, they’ll also be seeking out the UK’s most famous sights and hidden gems, and learning more about the joys of motorhoming, including the freedom to park up and enjoy the view.

There’s a chance for viewers to pick up some top tips from more seasoned motorhome enthusiasts, and we’ll also see volunteers test camping equipment.

But Paul and Suki’s journey begins in Canterbury, where they pick up their cruiser, ready for their first motorhome adventure in Kent. They explore the county’s coastline, checking out the famous Whitstable oysters, but they may have to make an unscheduled stop on the way to Margate when their wing mirror clips a hedge.

Luckily, Paul manages to repair the damage, seemingly surprising himself with his practicality, and they make their way to their campsite, which boasts spectacular sea views. Unfortunately, the couple make another rookie error and end up trapped in the bathroom – and this time, it’s the crew that comes to the rescue.

There could be more trouble ahead when a cautious Paul takes the wheel, leading to a massive queue forming – and angry motorist overtaking them. If that sounds too stressful for a holiday, rest assured that there are more peaceful times ahead.Plus, away from the couple’s adventure, an engineer shows us how to build a giant motorhome worth £650,000 from scratch.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.