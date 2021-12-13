Golden Globes Nominations 2022: Sir Kenneth Branagh's 'Belfast' dominates with seven nominations
Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical drama about Belfast has been nominated for seven Golden Globes.
Sir Kenneth Branagh's film Belfast has been nominated for seven Golden Globes, alongside The Power of the Dog, a Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch.
The two films, have each been nominated in seven categories, including 'Best Drama.'
What has Belfast film been nominated for?
Belfast has been nominated for the following awards:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Best Director, Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture - nominated twice
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
What is the film Belfast about?
The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.
It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.
The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.
Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film.
Where can I watch Belfast?
Belfast is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.
The film has been showing in the USA since November, but won't be showing in the UK until the new year, coming out on January 21, 2022.
Golden Globes controversary
Last year the television network NBC dropped The Golden Globes after the Los Angeles Times uncovered a lack of diversity among the voting committee.
The revelations led to famous faces including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson return their Golden Globes and call for "fundamental reform".
