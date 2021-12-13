Sir Kenneth Branagh's film Belfast has been nominated for seven Golden Globes, alongside The Power of the Dog, a Western starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The two films, have each been nominated in seven categories, including 'Best Drama.'

What has Belfast film been nominated for?

Members of the cast of the 'Belfast' film at the Premiere in November in Los Angeles.

Belfast has been nominated for the following awards:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Best Director, Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture - nominated twice

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

What is the film Belfast about?

The black and white film retells the story of Kenneth Branagh's childhood growing up in Northern Ireland in the 1970's during a period known as 'The Troubles', which was a time of great unrest throughout the province.

It follows a young boy played by newcomer Jude Hill, and his family navigate life in Belfast during these divisive times.

The film stars many famous faces including Jamie Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds, and Colin Morgan.

Kenneth Branagh wrote and directed the film.

Where can I watch Belfast?

Belfast is not streaming anywhere at the moment and can currently only be seen in the cinema.

The film has been showing in the USA since November, but won't be showing in the UK until the new year, coming out on January 21, 2022.

Golden Globes controversary

Last year the television network NBC dropped The Golden Globes after the Los Angeles Times uncovered a lack of diversity among the voting committee.

The revelations led to famous faces including Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson return their Golden Globes and call for "fundamental reform".