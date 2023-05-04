Good Morning Britain viewers have been left amazed after discovering the age of host Kate Garraway.

It came as Kate returned to the programme this morning (Thursday), joined by co-presenter Ben Shepard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appearing to be discussing the upcoming Coronation for King Charles III, Ben made a joke before announcing that it was Garraway’s birthday.

He said: "There's so much preparation, organisation going on at the moment for... Kate Garraway's birthday".

He quickly added: "Oh I think people are disappointed, they thought I was talking about the Coronation".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate said: "People keep saying 'oh we forgot'.

"How many years have I been on this show and you forgot? It's [also] Star Wars day!"

Ben asked Kate how old she turns today, asking her if she is turning 59.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate replied: "I would be proud to be 59. I am only, though, 56."

In a group for GMB fans, one Facebook user created a birthday post for Kate, featuring a photo of the presenter.

It read: "Happy 56th birthday Kate. Many happy returns xxxx"

Viewers were left gobsmacked while watching Good Morning Britain this morning (Thursday May 4) when popular presenter Kate Garrway revealed she has just turned 56

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other social media users were quick to send well wishes, with many taken aback by her age.

One said: "Happy birthday Kate, 56 never looked better", while a second said: "56??? She looks amazing".

A third said: "Looks more like 46, looking great KG".

The nation took Kate to their hearts when her husband Derek Draper contracted Covid and became gravely ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was hospitalised in March 2020, and remained in hospital for a year.

Six months after returning to his home, he remains seriously incapacitated.

Garraway praised her husband’s “fighting spirit” at the National Television Awards in October 2022 when the GMB presenter took home the Best Documentary award, for ‘Caring For Derek’ – which looks at how her husband remains debilitated by the effects of severe long Covid.

It was the second year in a row Garraway has won the award, after being recognised for her first documentary, Finding Derek, about the initial phase of his illness, in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad