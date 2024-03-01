Graham Norton and Olly Alexander talk Eurovision ahead of 2024 contest

Graham Norton will be chatting all things Eurovision with this year’s entrant, Olly Alexander

That’s because after years of languishing at the bottom of the table, it provided hope that, despite all the grumbling about block voting, if the UK had the right singer and the right song, we could still have a respectable showing.

Sadly, Mae Muller was unable to repeat the feat with I Wrote a Song, which finished a disappointing 25th last year, but before we write off Ryder’s success as a blip, it’s worth considering that this year the UK’s representative is Olly Alexander.

He’s already got an impressive track record when it comes to racking up hits. He first found fame as the frontman of Years & Years, which eventually evolved into a solo project, and saw Olly notch up 2 #1 UK albums, 10 UK Top 40 singles and a BRIT Billion Award (with 6.5 billion streams globally).

He’s also collaborated with icons such as Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue and the Pet Shop Boys.

Away from music, Olly won rave reviews and picked up a Bafta nomination for his performance in the acclaimed drama It’s a Sin, and he’s even been immortalised as a waxwork at Madam Tussauds.

In fact, he’s so successful that some people may be wondering why he’s taking a gamble on Eurovision. After all, if he does well, he may be hailed a national hero, but if he does badly, he’s got a much higher profile than some of our recent entries.

It seems the answers is fairly straightforward – he’s just a big Eurovision fan.

Olly says: “I’ve loved watching Eurovision ever since I was a little kid and I’m beyond excited to be taking part.

“As a young boy I always looked forward to this incredible event of unbridled joy, the wonderfully chaotic mix of musical styles, theatrical performances, heartfelt emotion and humour.

"I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible, it shall be an honour! I’ve wanted to do this for a long time and it feels like the right moment to start releasing music under my own name.”

He adds: “I’m determined to give it everything I’ve got and put on an excellent and unforgettable performance for you all!”

To mark the release of his entry, Dizzy, he’s meeting Graham Norton for a quick chat about all things Eurovision.

If that gets you in the mood for more Euro pop, it’s followed by The Big Eurovision Party, which comes direct from the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.