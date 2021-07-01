Great Paintings of the World with Andrew Marr

If you’re looking for a presenter who plays his cards close to his chest, don’t go near Andrew Marr

During his career in broadcasting, he’s locked horns with politicians of all denominations and has never been known to give them an inch.

Instead, he asks the questions he believes the public needs answers for, and isn’t afraid to upset anybody, from the lowliest backbencher to the Prime Minister himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a no-nonsense approach that has won him fans across a broad spectrum, from Goggleboxers (they regularly comment admiringly) to MPs themselves and the people in the street.

Last year, Marr won over a new set of fans – and perhaps broadened the horizons of his regular followers – when he began using the same tough-talking tactics in a series about art, one of his greatest passions outside current affairs. Of course, there aren’t so many folk locking horns with him here, but he does deliver a very honest appraisal of the paintings and their creators in each episode, eschewing the flowery and often pretentious language we’ve come to expect – and often dread – in other art documentaries.

Marr may seem like an odd choice for such a series, but when he isn’t grilling politicians, he can often be found painting or drawing; he is a respected artist in his own right and has written books on the subject, including A Short Book About Painting and its companion, A Short Book About Drawing. If there’s a third series of Grayson’s Art Club, here’s surely top of the list of celebrity guests.

Great Paintings returned for a second run a month ago, and has gone down a treat with those who haven’t been able to get to a real art gallery since lockdown restrictions began.

During the past few weeks, Marr has offered his insights into Monet’s Water Lilies, Constable’s The Hay Wain and The Night Watch by Rembrandt (all of which, if you missed their broadcast, can be seen on the streaming service My5). Now Picasso’s Weeping Woman grabs his attention. He also receives help from a team of experts to tell the haunting and moving tale behind the canvas.

The model was Picasso’s mistress and muse Dora Maar, a talented photographer and painter in her own right. He created many portraits of her, often in an anguished state, but Weeping Woman is the most famous and traumatic of them all; it was inspired by the sight of a mother holding her dead child and was created in response to the bombing of the small town of Guernica during the Spanish Civil War.

Picasso was so horrified by the attack, which left hundreds dead, that he depicted the devastating scene in one of his most famous works, simply entitled Guernica, which is currently hanging in a gallery in Madrid. Weeping Woman is, however, far more intimate and, according to some, more disturbing as a result.

Marr charts the painting’s history, revealing how it is tied to Picasso’s often difficult relationships with the women who inspired him.

Unfortunately, next week marks the end of the series, but at least Marr is going out in style with a look at Velazquez’s remarkable and unforgettable Rokeby Venus.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.