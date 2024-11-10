Camilla has campaigned to highlight organisations supporting victims of rape and sexual assault

Monday: Her Majesty the Queen: Behind Closed Doors (ITV1, 9pm)

The British royal family have their critics, but you can’t argue that they have done some sterling work over recent years raising awareness of important issues.

Whether it is Prince William confronting homelessness recently, Prince Harry’s candour about his own mental-health difficulties, or their mother Princess Diana breaking the taboos around HIV and Aids, the royals continue to play key roles as public diplomats, tackling society’s problems.

Although the Queen has a busy schedule and is the patron of all manner of charities, there is one particular issue that appears to be closest to her heart.

One in five adults experiences domestic abuse in their lifetime, and it is estimated that around three women die by suicide as a result of domestic abuse every week.

However, there is a serious lack of knowledge about the scale of the problem, and for over a decade, Camilla has campaigned to highlight organisations supporting victims of rape and sexual assault.

The Wash Bags project was started by Her Majesty in 2013 to provide survivors of sexual assault with toiletries to use following a forensic examination. It was restarted again this year, alongside Boots.

Her Majesty has also visited numerous Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARCs) across the UK, and internationally, she has visited centres in the USA, India and the Balkans.

In 2014, she met actress Angelina Jolie and the then Foreign Secretary William Hague to discuss their work on ending sexual violence in conflict.

Then, in October 2021, the then Duchess of Cornwall attended the Shameless! Festival Reception in London, hosted by WOW and Birkbeck’s SHaME Project, where she gave a speech about the stigma and shame that survivors often face.

Camilla also became patron of the charity SafeLives in February 2021 and launched their photography exhibition ‘I Am’: Portraits of Survivors of Domestic Abuse in Manchester.

In this exclusive film, the first documentary she has been involved in since the coronation, Camilla is shown meeting survivors, relatives who have lost loved ones, and some of those working to end the violence.

The 90-minute programme also explores why perpetrators abuse, and what can be done to stop the cycle.

Last month, the Queen, 77, honoured domestic violence campaigner Diana Parkes with a Pride of Britain Award in a surprise ceremony at Clarence House.

After her daughter Joanna Simpson’s devastating murder by her estranged husband, Diana co-founded The Joanna Simpson Foundation with her daughter’s best friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton to support vulnerable children.

This film shows Camilla speaking to Diana, who she says has inspired her work with domestic abuse victims.

The Queen is also seen hosting round-tables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace, and meeting survivors who, if they had not made it to a refuge, could have lost their lives.