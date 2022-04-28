Here We Go: Jessops’ are back for a full series

If something about the BBC’s new sitcom Here We Go seems oddly familiar, but you don’t recognise the title, don’t worry – there’s a reason for that.

A one-off episode of the comedy aired over Christmas 2020, when it had the topical title of Pandemonium.

It followed the Jessop family, whose plans for the holiday of a lifetime in the US had been derailed by the lockdown, but who were still determined to have a break, even if they had to settle for Margate in October.

Sam, Sue, Amy, Paul, Cherry, Rachel, Robin

It struck a chord with viewers who had seen their own dreams for 2020 evaporate, but the BBC clearly believed the format had potential to win over audiences, even once the restrictions had lifted.

Of course, it helped that Pandemonium had a cast full of comedy ringers, including Alison Steadman (Gavin and Stacey), Jim Howick (Ghosts) and Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd).

But it also had an interesting conceit – it’s all filmed from the perspective of the Jessop’s youngest son, Sam.

Writer Tom Basden, who created the sitcom and also stars in it as Robin, explains that he’d long been interested in the idea of a home-movie sitcom.

He explains: “The show is all shot by Sam… on his video camera or on a few little cameras he’s fitted around the place, so it’s effectively a home movie.

“My Grandad used to film our holidays to Cornwall when I was a kid and his videos were often very funny by accident, because he’d capture things that were embarrassing or ridiculous despite setting out to make the family look happy and harmonious.”

He adds: “I also liked the idea of a family talking to the camera and being aware that they were being filmed as it puts them under even more pressure to project positivity while everything is going wrong around them.”

Now, the Jessops’ are back for a full series, with the new title of Here We Go, and Sam will capture his clan dealing with everyday challenges such as changing careers, keeping the spark in a marriage, and trying to adopt a healthier lifestyle, as well as more unusual events such as kidnapping a dog and destroying a swimming pool.

However, the first episode finds them dealing with a problem that many viewers can relate to – realising that a voucher is about to expire.

Rachel (Parkinson) receives a family pass to Jungle Word adventure park from her husband Paul (Howick) for her birthday, and although they’ve got six months to redeem it, the Jessops quickly start planning their big day out.

Somehow though, pressures at work and home get in the way, and before they know it, they’ve reached the last day when the voucher is still valid.

So, they’ve got no choice but to use it then and there, but do they even have time to get Jungle World before it closes?