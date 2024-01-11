​Growing up on the Aylesbury Estate in south east London, and dreaming of a music career, Tinie Tempah surely can’t have imagined he would be presenting a property makeover show on Channel 4.

​The rapper, born Patrick Chukwuemeka Okogwu, was just 12 when he conceived his stage name after viewing the music video for So Solid Crew’s 21 Seconds.

But it took 20 more years for his music career to really take off,

After releasing a number of mixtapes, his debut album, Disc-Overy, containing No.1 hits Pass Out and Written in the Stars, topped the charts in 2010.

Tinie Tempah

In February 2011, Tinie won two Brits for Best British Breakthrough Act and Best British Single, before releasing his second album, Demonstration in 2013, and a third, Youth, two years later.

Although music was, and probably always will be Tinie’s first love, he was also fascinated by property during his youth.

Talking about his upbringing in the capital, he says: “London is one of the only places in the world where you can live in a council block and see a beautiful semi-detached house across the street. Growing up around that was inspirational, it kept me motivated.”

After all the success he has had musically, Tinie is now back flexing TV presenting muscles, as he returns with a second series of his “side hustle”, Extraordinary Extensions, which first came about during lockdown.

“At the start of the pandemic, the music industry got hit really, really hard,” he told The Independent. “Obviously, there were no gigs. I was in the studio at home, scratching my head.

“I got this phone call, ‘We’re doing this property show, and we would love you to do it.’ At first, I was like, ‘I don’t know…’

“But I feel like this is a new challenge.”

As with the first series, the musician and property developer will follow brave homeowners as they build extraordinary extensions.

Travelling around the country, Tinie meets people realising their dreams by expanding their homes upwards, downwards or outwards.

From big budgets to ambitious architectural aims, we see the miraculous, and sometimes emotional, stories of diverse designs coming to life.

The latest run begins in Warwickshire, as the host follows a couple taking on a million-pound retirement project – adding an underground swimming pool and spa extension to their curved mega-home. But they face a battle with the property’s curves and to somehow make it eco-friendly.

Meanwhile, on the lookout for inspiration, Tinie also visits two other super-luxe subterranean extensions that are devoted entirely to lives of leisure.

When asked how his music career dovetails with his love of property, Tinie said in the interview with The Independent: “It’s not something you really talk about in your raps. Property was a way that we were able to move up the socio-economic ladder. I came out of a council-estate environment and, at 12, my parents bought our first property in Plumstead.

“Fast forward a couple of years, and they’ve got more than a handful. I grew up seeing my mum do loads of extensions.