How to book tour of Line of Duty filming locations in Northern Ireland

Caroline McComb from McCombs Coach Travel is joined by Cáelán McVeigh from the Grand Central Hotel to launch the new Line of Duty Experience. Photo by Stephen Hamiltonn / Press Eye

The Line of Duty Experience, begins with lunch in the Grand Café in the Grand Central Hotel, before a guided coach tour, taking in some of the most recognisable filming locations and finishing the afternoon with an AC12 cocktail or Wee Donkey mocktail in the Observatory – Ireland’s tallest cocktail bar.

Guests will also receive a Hastings’ Line of Duty duck which has been designed with some of Northern Ireland’s best-known sayings.

Julie Hastings, marketing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “Given our namesake with everyone’s favourite Superintendent, we had to be the first to launch a Line of Duty Experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to team up with McComb’s Coach Travel to create this unique tour which takes in some of the most exciting filming locations across Belfast City Centre, a light lunch and finishing off with Line of Duty inspired cocktails in the Observatory. And while you may not float up the Lagan in a bubble, you will certainly enjoy the best views of Belfast and beyond.”

The Line of Duty Experience takes place on July 3, 17 and 31, August 14 and 28 and September 11 and 25. The cost is £49 per person. To book go to www.mccombscoaches.com or call 028 9086 6162.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe