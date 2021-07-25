How to Save a Grand in 24 Hours returns!

Television shows have, for decades, tried to educate the great British public. Take food, for instance. There have been an endless stream of chefs and cooks, from Fanny Cradock and Delia Smith, to Jamie Oliver and Nadiya Begum.

We’ve notched up lessons in how to dress from the achingly hip presenters behind The Clothes Show to the enthusiastic amateurs taking part in The Great British Sewing Bee.

That’s not to mention the Queens of Clean, Kim Woodburn and Aggie McKenzie, who ran a white-gloved hand inside the nation’s drawers, tutted and showed us all how it should be done.

In between, there have been numerous financial experts who have offered hints and advice to ensure we look after the pennies so the pounds can take care of themselves.

The small screen has served up knowledge and insider insights on just about every possible facet of modern life and, no matter how smart or qualified the experts, some people always seem to need a bit of extra help.

Thankfully, TV bosses are always happy to provide and give the subject a bit of a twist. If you caught the first run of this series, presented by the fantastic Anna Richardson, you’ll know what it’s all about.

For those who didn’t, it follows Richardson and her team of money-saving ninjas who demonstrate several ways to revolutionise the way we live by saving money and sorting out our homes – all in 24 hours.

They visit families where money is tight and spending is an issue, to see if they can help them save a whopping £1,000 in just 24 hours, while giving us all a lesson on how to stop subconsciously spending and save our cash for the finer things in life.

Each expert has six hours to work their magic, while Anna is on finance watch and takes on the household bills; from overpaying for utilities to paying forgotten subscriptions. With tips from top restaurateur and chef Gary Usher, DIY and design expert Eve Humphreys and one of the new breed of ‘cleanfluencers’, Peachy Clean, viewers can learn how to budget and get the maximum effect from a minimum spend on everything from our food, homes and clothes to our bills, without breaking the bank. We recommend having a notebook to hand, because the advice dished out is that good.

In this series two opener, Richardson meets Blackburn family of three the Barton-Wilkinsons. After the pandemic hit, Matt and Neil reveal how their finances were left hanging in the balance after putting a whopping £9,000 on their credit cards.

In a bid to help them save some much-needed cash, chef Gary helps slash their eye-watering £1,300 a month food bill by offering a crash course in cheap, delicious meats and slow cooking.

Meanwhile, cleaning wonder Peachy teaches the clan budget-busting, deep cleaning hacks in their kitchen, and DIY expert Eve creates a set of simple rustic scaffolding shelves to provide storage solutions, all on a shoestring. But will they achieve their goal of a grand in a day?

