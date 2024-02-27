New Model Agency features a variety of new faces

The fashion industry has undergone a shift of mindset over recent years.

But while some designers and media outlets preach progress in body positivity, many feel the modelling world is still far from inclusive when it comes to diversity.

Among those campaigning for and promoting further change are Zebedee Talent.

Established by Laura Winson and Zoe Proctor in 2017, it is now the leading inclusive model agency for disabled, visibly different, non-binary and trans models, and it is “committed to changing the way disability, visible difference and gender identity are represented in fashion and wider media”.

Founder and director Winson explained Zebedee’s success to Theatre Art Life in 2021: “Our quick growth really reflects the necessity of an agency exclusively for those with disabilities and differences,” she said.

“We have given so many more opportunities to our talent than they ever would have been given elsewhere.

"Our sensitive representation further makes becoming a model/actor/influencer more accessible to those with extra needs.

“Getting our talent cast in roles where their disabilities are incidental. We want to send our talent to cast for roles which are open to all kinds of people, and for their qualities to be recognised and admired.”

The agency already represents some big names, including Down syndrome model Ellie Goldstein and Jasroop Singh who has vitiligo, and they are looking to expand by getting more of their models appearing as the faces of major advertising campaigns and on magazine front covers.

Ever since America’s Next Top Model strutted on to screens in the early Noughties, TV viewers have been captivated by the real lives of catwalk queens.

It inspired a string of copycats, while Channel 4’s 2011 fly-on-the-wall show The Model Agency went behind the scenes of top agency Premier Model Management that nurtured the likes of Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista.

Now the broadcaster is bringing the hunt for beauty bang up to date with a new series introducing a young, diverse and dynamic cast of models represented by Zebedee Talent.

Cameras follow individuals at the agency’s Sheffield hub as they work hard to make their mark in the industry, competing at castings to land lucrative fashion and advertising campaigns with brands such as Fred Perry and Tommy Hilfiger.

We also follow Zebedee’s hunt for their next new face of fashion, with the winner’s first shoot seeing them strike a pose for world-famous photographer, Rankin.

The team are also driving an inclusion revolution by chasing high-end brands for better representation and fighting to get their models on the catwalk at London Fashion Week.