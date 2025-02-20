Central Cee has won Best Male Act for the last two years

​Friday: MOBO Awards 2025: Access All Areas (BBC One, 11.25pm)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The awards season is in full swing. And sandwiched between this year’s Grammys at the beginning of February and the Brits on March 1, are this year’s MOBOs.

Last year’s ceremony took place in Sheffield, and now the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture has arrived in the North East of England for the first time, with the Utilita Arena in Newcastle-upon-Tyne hosting the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this programme, DJ Target enjoys exclusive access to the ceremony, which was first established in 1996, the Music of Black Origin Awards celebrate a variety of musical genres, including hip hop, grime, R&B, soul, reggae, jazz, gospel, and African music.

Over the years, MOBOs attendees have been treated to performances from a whole host of UK and international talent, from Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Jay-Z and and Jessie J, to Destiny’s Child, Dionne Warwick, Dizzee Rascal and Jason Derulo.

And such is the diverse range of music being represented, the awarding of the MOBOs tends to be spread out, with no one artist dominating. That looks to be the case again this year.

British R&B has a strong showing with three nominations each for Sampha, Jorja Smith and Cleo Sol, while Bashy and Ghetts are also nominated for three awards each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having won Best Male Act for the last two years, Central Cee is nominated once again, as well as being up for Best Drill Act and Song Of The Year for Band4Band.

Meanwhile, Raye is up for a MOBO for the Best Female Act for the second year running, having won the category in 2024.

MOBO UnSung alumnus Jordan Adetunji has also picked up two nominations – Best Newcomer and Song of The Year (Kehlani).

As well as British acts, the MOBOs recognise international talent in categories including Best Caribbean Music, as well as Best International Act, in which Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are among the nominees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rise of female African stars has also been notable, with Ayra Starr, Tems and Tyla all nominated in Best African Music Act and Best International Act.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE says: “Each and every time we unveil the MOBO Awards nominations, I am taken aback by the sheer amount of incredible talent we have in the UK.

“These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days. They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.”

At the time of writing, global dancehall queen Spice, UK rap kings Krept and Konan and the multi-talented Bashy have been confirmed to perform, and they will be joined by more names on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad