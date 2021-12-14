This year's season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! has been eventful to say the least.

First, we had show favourite Richard Madeley pull out in the beginning, then the celebrities had to evacuate due to storm Arwen and we can't forget that infamous break in!

But finally, we have our winner, but just who won I'm a Celeb 2021?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who won I'm a Celeb 2021?

The winner of I'm a Celeb 2021 is Danny Miller.

The Emmerdale actor has been crowned king of Gwrych Castle.

Reflecting on his time on the show in his first interview on Good Morning Britain he said, "I’ll be honest with you, it was an absolute nightmare."

Danny Miller has been crowned the King of the Castle of I'm a Celeb 2021.

"From start to finish it was tension, it was awful. Luckily for me, I had David Ginola all the way throughout."

Speaking about the support he has received from the public and winning the crown, he commented, "I mean honestly, from the bottom of my heart and my family’s heart – thank you so much, this is just the best thing that’s ever happened to me, bar my son,. So yeah, I can’t believe it, I’m shocked."

Who came second and third?

Coronation Street veteran Simon Gregson came in second and pop star Frankie Bridge came in third place.

Here are the 2021 results in full:

1. King of the Castle - Danny Miller

2. Simon Gregson

3. Frankie Bridge

4. David Ginola

5. Matty Lee

6. Adam Woodyatt

7. Louise Minchin

8. Naughty Boy

9. Snoochie Shy

10. Kadeena Cox

11. Arlene Philips

Richard Madeley - withdrew

Who won I'm a Celeb 2020?

Author, actress, blogger and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher won I'm a Celebrity 2020.