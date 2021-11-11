In My Skin returns for anticipated new series

After the pilot episode and first series picked up several Welsh Baftas and a RTS Programme Award, In My Skin returns for a second series – and it seems it’s going to be emotional.

When it was announced it was being recommissioned, writer and executive producer Kayleigh Llewellyn said: “I cannot wait to finish telling Bethan’s story, or ‘the tricky second album’ as I like to call it.

“I’ve been sat at my laptop every day for months writing the scripts, oscillating between laughing uproariously and ugly crying.

“Granted that could also be to do with the global pandemic, but I hope the end product will have a similar effect on our audience.”

Chances are it will. As its clutch of awards and rave reviews prove, In My Skin has struck a chord.

For newcomers, it focuses on Bethan (Gabrielle Creevy), a Welsh teenager who is attempting to navigate her friendships and sexuality while also trying to hide the realities of living with a mentally ill mother and abusive father.

Speaking ahead of the first series, Creevy said: “Bethan has a complicated life and the only thing she wants is normality (or what she sees as being a normal life) like every other 16 year-old.

“She’s striving to be someone – in fact deep down she knows she can be someone – but confidence, self-love and a whole load of other things get in the way. She has a heart of gold and her mum is her number one priority.”

Creevy could understand why her character wanted to keep her homelife a secret.

She says: “She’s afraid of being judged, left alone and deep down she doesn’t want her mum getting hurt. Also, she’s at that age where people can be nasty with words so she knows what the outcome will be… name calling, mocking, rumours etc. She can’t handle that.”

The actress added: “She might be thick skinned but as we all know life gets a bit much sometimes and this would be the icing on the cake for Bethan. She copes with so much at home between caring for her mum to dealing with her dad so even telling her close friends would break her.”

However, in the opening episode of the new series, it seems things may be looking up for the teen. Her mum Trina (Jo Hartley) is out of hospital and working with Nana (Di Botcher) at the local bingo hall.

Bethan also seems confident at school, where she’s in her final year and hoping to make a good impression on her latest crush, new girl Cam (Rebekah Murrell).

Yet despite the positives, her relationship with her father Dilwyn (Rhodri Meillir) is becoming ever more combative.

As the series (which is available to watch as a boxset on iPlayer) progresses, it seems that Bethan will be facing the possibility of sacrificing her own happiness and dreams of flying the nest for the sake of her mother. No wonder Llewellyn has predicted we’ll all be ugly crying.

