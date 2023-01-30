Award winning architect Patrick Bradley visits people throughout the Province as they experience the highs and the lows of a restoration project encountering everything from problems with planning, to damp issues, to the soaring cost of building supplies, as they strive to create dream homes.

Patrick said: “My experience on the show was refreshing to say the least. Whilst I have built my career on being a professional architect, it was an incredible experience to see the other side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To have the homeowners open up, be raw and real, vulnerable even, it has given me insight into what my own clients have experienced during their builds. Seeing the process of the builds and the emotions, anxiety and problems that come whilst renovating these old buildings, but also the pure joy and delight of the homeowners once completion, was surreal.”

The gate lodge used to be the residence of James Craig, the first prime minister of Northern Ireland

In the first episode, Patrick meets Rod and Hilary, a couple in east Belfast who are looking to future proof their lives by downsizing from a large family house to a small 19th Century gate lodge.

While building work on the gate lodge gets underway, Patrick finds out more about what life would have been like for those that lived there and about the history of Craigavon House, the larger property that the gate lodge once served. He discovers more about the big house's most famous owner, the first Prime Minister of Northern Ireland, James Craig.

In the next episode, Patrick is in the seaside village of Donaghadee to meet a couple who have ambitious plans to transform a disused High Street bank into a modern home fit for 21st century living, including the challenge of figuring out what to do with the original walk-in safe.

He also visits the shores of Lough Neagh to meet a husband and wife who plan to sympathetically restore an old fisherman's cottage back to its former glory.

The renovation gets underway

Restoration Rescue starts tomorrow night (Tuesday) at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to extend the property

Work to extend the property

Patrick Bradley with Hilary and Rod

Rod and Hilary feature in the first episode of Restoration Rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the property

A old Singer sewing machine is a feature in the property

A luxurious open plan space

Inside the property

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside the property