In Pictures: As new series The Lovers shines a light on Belfast – these are the spots to check out

3 . The Salmon of Knowledge

Also known as The Big Fish, the Salmon of Knowledge is a popular tourist attraction – but you really need to get up close and personal with it to understand why it’s a true Belfast gem. The 10-metre ceramic statue – created by Northern Irish artist John Kindness – is covered in scales, which tell the story of the city of Belfast. It’s linked to an old legend about a magical salmon in the River Boyne that was said to have all the wisdom of the universe – which it would pass on to whoever caught and ate it. Photo: Chris Hill