It’s kitchen time for Katie’s Mucky Mansion

When Katie Price “showed off” her Sussex mansion on Through the Keyhole in 2018, fans spotted piles of rubbish, a scum-encrusted swimming pool, moss growing on the tennis courts and horse muck on her front drive.

A “pig sty” and a “dump” were some of the printable terms used by viewers to describe the TV and media personality’s property.

And the intervening years haven’t been any kinder to the place which she bought from former Cabinet Office Minister Francis Maude for £2million in 2014.

Katie Price at home

Dubbed the “Mucky Mansion” by the Press, the house has fallen into disrepair, suffered a collapsed ceiling and flooded kitchen. It was also turned upside-down by intruders who completely flooded the first floor by leaving the taps running, and last year, firefighters were called to the mansion to tackle a huge blaze.

As well as being badly rundown, the 19-room mansion is also full of harrowing memories for Katie.

Nevertheless, she is determined to put traumatic past events behind her, overhaul the mansion, and create a happy home and sanctuary for her family.

In this three-part series which began last week, cameras follow Katie and her family over seven months as they renovate the 10-acre property.

From designing the perfect bedrooms for her children to replacing chimney pots, we see Katie like never before – crafting, decorating and upcycling.

We also see Katie as a mum, daughter and sister as well as hearing about her journey to mental healing as she discusses hitting rock bottom and accepting the need for help.

Katie said: “My house has been called the Mucky Mansion in the past, but it’s not that any more, I’m making it a home. I’m getting my hands dirty and doing a lot of the work myself and, with the help of my amazing family and some brilliant friends, I’m putting the past behind me and rebuilding. My house is a bit like my life, it’s being put back together like I’m being put back together.”

In last week’s first edition, Katie got started on the renovation of her house and created a jungle-themed bedroom for her youngest son, Jett.

Tonight, Katie makes her dream kitchen. It’s a mix of old and new, recycling furniture where she can and creating a minimalistic look with a cosy, warm feeling. Katie gets her hands dirty, ripping up floorboards and designing a new bedroom for her eldest daughter, Princess.

In an emotional reveal, Princess can’t believe how much effort her mum has put into her new, glamorous retreat. In December, Katie was handed a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance.

She said that ‘traumatic events’ led to her flipping her BMW in the single-car collision.

As well as the Mucky Mansion show, she will also be the subject of one-off Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma And Me, exploring the struggles with her mental health following the drink-drive crash.

For now though, she is busy concentrating on getting her literal house in order.

