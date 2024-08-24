Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​“Write what you know.”

That’s the advice often given to authors, and James Graham seems to have taken it to heart. The playwright and screenwriter, who is about to turn his hit National Theatre play Dear England, about Gareth Southgate’s tenure as the national football team’s boss, into a TV series, was born and raised in Nottinghamshire.

Two years ago, the first series of Sherwood, which he wrote, debuted on the BBC. It was inspired by events that happened in the former mining village where he grew up, and dealt with two shocking murders in the present which had links to the Miners’ Strike. His closeness to the story gave it an extra edge of authenticity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gripping BBC crime drama Sherwood is making a triumphant return

“It means the world to have this opportunity to bring the voices of a community I grew up in to BBC One,” he stated at the time. “So much is spoken about the divisions and difficulties in these ‘Red Wall’ towns, but they’re not always understood. I feel so honoured to be able to tell a fictionalised story about a very real trauma, but with the humour and heart and resilience of the people I know and love there.”

The story clearly hooked viewers, because Sherwood became one of the highest-rated dramas of 2022; it came as no surprised when a second run was immediately commissioned.

“I’ve been so deeply moved by the response to Sherwood,” says Graham. “These stories come from my home, and I want to specifically express gratitude to my community for whom I know these subjects can be difficult, but – I hope – important ones to explore.

“It’s been the honour of my life to give voice and character to a place I love. It’s a county of great stories and legends, past and present, and I can’t wait to show audiences more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No single place is defined by just one story,” adds executive producers Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross. “It was always our intention, and hope, that James would get to return to the wider community of Nottinghamshire to build on the world created in Sherwood and explore more characters and their stories, delving into the issues and relationships that have long shaped them.”

David Morrissey has clearly been very busy lately – he’s making a rare foray into comedy with the BBC Three sitcom Daddy Issues, but found the time to return to Sherwood as DCS Ian St Clair. Also back are Lesley Manville, Philip Jackson, Lorraine Ashbourne and Perry Fitzpatrick.

This time, the Sparrow family become embroiled with two groups of incomers, with old rivalries, revenge and betrayal soon rearing their ugly heads.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Sheriff of Nottingham makes his presence felt by fighting against the proposed opening of a mine in the area, despite the fact it will bring with it some much-needed jobs. However, he feels it will reopen old wounds that are best left alone – whether anyone else feels the same remains to be seen…

Robert Lindsay joins he cast, alongside Christine Bottomley, David Harewood, Stephen Dillane and Monica Dolan.