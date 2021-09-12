Jamie’s getting us to cook ‘Together’ again

It was recently reported that Jamie Oliver’s business empire has suffered a 20 per slump in revenues throughout the pandemic.

Thankfully, the chef and TV presenter has a fairly decent sideline in writing and the impact of Covid and other business factors was partly offset by the publication by his smash-hit cookbook 7 Ways, which shifted nearly half a million copies.

In fact, Jamie is actually the top-selling non-fiction author in UK history – a pretty astounding feat in itself, but especially when you take into account that Oliver is actually dyslexic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Oliver

He has churned out an amazing 24 cookbooks over the past 22 years, and since his first cookbook The Naked Chef in 1999, he’s taught us how to cook in 15 and 30 minutes, given us recipes for comfort food and vegetarian food, taught us lessons in Italian and American, given us tips on dining on a budget, and guided us through the stress of Christmas cooking.

And now, for his 25th book, Oliver has chosen a word for the title that we haven’t been using much over the past 18 months: Together.

With most people now vaccinated and social restrictions lifted, Jamie is betting people will be eager to host dinner parties, brunches and holiday gatherings.

His book Together: Memorable Meals, Made Easy, shows readers how to throw a big party in true Oliver fashion – without too much fuss, so the cook can have fun, too.

The emphasis is on sharing delicious meals together rather than spending all your time stressed in the kitchen and it is packed full of tasty, comforting dishes that require minimum preparation.

Jamie says: “Together is a real homage to the great home feast, something I have really missed sharing with friends and family over the past year.

“So many people find real joy in a shared meal, have rediscovered a love of cooking or perhaps even given it a go for the first time.

“I wanted the recipes to feel like a culinary light at the end of the tunnel, where food can be enjoyed and savoured. This is about giving you an excuse to get the people you love around the table again.”

As is always the case nowadays, the cookbook is tied to a new television series.

In each episode of Channel 4’s Jamie Oliver: Together, the chef will take us through the recipes step by step, making them for his family and friends, so we can make them for ours. Whether it’s hosting a beautiful curry night, summery feast, or a celebration meal, Jamie’s got you covered.

Like many of us, Jamie hasn’t been able to celebrate certain family milestones, so he’s kicking off by making a special meal for his friends and family. He showcases a slow-roasted, rolled shoulder of lamb with a fennel, sage and spicy sausage stuffing, drizzled with a herby green sauce made with pistachio, mint and parsley.

On the side, Jamie pairs it with crispy lemon roast potatoes, garlicky dressed French beans and a thyme and apricot sauce.

He also creates a delicious starter of rainbow tomato crostini topped with crumbly cheese, and gets the party going with some cheeky mango caipirinha cocktails.

The meal is finished off with an elegant dessert of individual yoghurt panna cottas with elderflower strawberries and a crushed biscuit crumb.

Sounds like the perfect menu to bring people Together.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.