​Saturday: Strictly Come Dancing: 20 Fabulous Years (BBC One, 7pm)

​Cast your mind back to 2004…

That was the year that Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on an unsuspecting world, the final episode of Friends aired and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King won a record-equalling 11 Oscars.

The BBC, meanwhile, launched a show that is still going strong, and has become its flagship entertainment series – Strictly Come Dancing, the first episode of which aired on May 15; from the second run onwards, it began to appear in its more familiar pre-Christmas slot.

“I’ll never forget watching at home the first year when Natasha Kaplinsky won,” claims current pro Amy Dowden. “I’d never seen anything like it before on TV. At the time I was dancing and going to Blackpool regularly but to see it on TV was special, so to be part of the anniversary feels surreal.”

At the time of that first run, nobody knew if ballroom dancing would be a success on TV. After almost 50 years, the similarly named Come Dancing had ended in 1998 due to a fall in ratings, so bringing back the format, albeit with celebrities paired with professionals, was something of a risk. However, it was an instant hit, and despite numerous issues in recent years, shows no sign of falling in popularity.

That first run now looks rather cheap but cheerful. The set is smaller and less lavish, but relatively little else has changed, other than the personnel. Dancers and judges have come and gone, while original host, Mr Saturday Night himself, Bruce Forsyth, bowed out due to ill health after 10 years at the helm; his co-presenter, Tess Daly, remains in place, however, alongside Claudia Winkleman.

The programme has been sold across the globe, with the Guinness Book of Records describing it as the world’s most successful reality TV format. Under various names, versions have been made in around 60 other countries.

“I honestly think it is still the best show and will continue to be the best show on TV for many years to come,” says another of the current batch of pros, Dianne Buswell. “I hope in 20 years’ time they’ll look back at stuff I’ve done with my partners and think that was cool. I hope that they look back with fond memories just as we look back on Strictly series one so fondly.”

Now, just a week on from the most recent final, the Beeb is broadcasting a programme documenting the programme’s incredible success as well as its history. Expect to see some iconic performances – good and bad – as well as heartwarming interviews with former participants, professional dancers and judges.

“Strictly Come Dancing is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance,” explains Kappa Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC.

“Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends, and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys, and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme.”