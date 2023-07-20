Although it is one of America’s most-watched shows over past decade, few people have seen Yellowstone on this side of the Pond.

All that could be about to change, as Channel 5 finally airs the massively popular contemporary western after it was previously available to stream on Paramount+ from 2018.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone is a cocktail of soapy melodrama, violence, romance and gorgeous mountain views, which has power grabs to rival Succession, a mob mentality that wouldn’t be out of place in The Sopranos, and bitchy in-fighting reminiscent of peak Dallas and Dynasty.

The story follows the Dutton family as they attempt to hold on to the precious Montana land they stole 150 years ago by fighting off greedy developers and the nearby Native Americans who want to take it back.

At the heart of the drama is John Dutton, played by a gruff Kevin Costner, a sixth-generation rancher who clashes with city slicker gentrifiers, a neighbouring Native American tribe and the various elements of government.

Costner, who won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director for 1990’s Dances With Wolves, told Gold Derby back in 2020: “If you make the right kind of western, they’re unforgettable.

“I believe in the audience and their willingness to take that ride, whatever age they are.

“I think that younger people are dying for something that’s compelling. If you don’t make it compelling, they won’t respond. I believe in an audience and I put that on my shoulders every time I decide to do something.”

Throughout the sprawling show, we will see John wrestle with his dark past and protect his family’s future by mercilessly using all tools at his disposal, conveniently represented by his three surviving children.

There’s Beth (Kelly Reilly), a banking professional who knows the language of business; Jamie (Wes Bentley), an attorney and potential politician who uses the levers of the law; and the Duttons’ youngest son Kayce (Luke Grimes), a former Army vet and through-and-through cowboy who is skeptical of his family’s power and doesn’t want to follow his father’s orders forever.

The only sibling that we don’t spend very much time with is Lee Dutton (Dave Annable), the ranch hand who serves as John’s right-hand man.

The fact that Lee isn’t among the montage of introductions might give you a clue that he may not be around long…

In tonight’s opener, the show’s pilot episode, John euthanises a horse that has been badly injured after a road collision, before getting Jamie’s help to have a legal case dismissed, and hiring an ex-con named Jimmy (Jefferson White).

Meanwhile, Kayce is living on a reservation with his wife Monica (Kelsey Asbille) and their son, Tate (Brecken Merrill).

When Dutton cattle wander onto Native American land, a confrontation ensues. The slick new Chairman of the Confederated Tribes of Broken Rock Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who runs a large and successful casino in the Paradise Valley, wants to use wandering stock as a bargaining chip.

Meanwhile, citified real estate developer Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston) is attempting to secure a part of the Duttons’ land on which to build subdivisions, maybe even another town.