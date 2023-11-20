Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you were about to produce a two-part programme about climate change, who would you approach to present it?

Definitely David Attenborough, probably Liz Bonnin and, more than likely, Chris Packham. So who have Channel 4 gone with? It may surprise some to learn that Grand Designs’ frontman Kevin McCloud, cook Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and retail expert Mary Portas have been entrusted with this short but important series, which is airing on consecutive nights.

They’re all thrilled about it, and it soon becomes clear that while they might not seem to be ideal candidates for the job on paper, the topics covered in each edition fits them like a glove.

“I am armoured and ready for The Big Climate Fight and excited to be part of it,” says McCloud. “Time is running out to halt climate change and rethinking the way our homes are built, heated and refurbished in this country is a win-win: good for the planet, and good for the people who live in them and have to pay the bills.”

“For me, The Big Climate Fight is about hope,” adds Portas. “It’s about acknowledging the challenges we face and coming together, businesses included, to find solutions. I am excited to be part of a series that has the potential to spark a movement for change, and I am confident that together, we can build a brighter, more sustainable future.”

Fearnley-Whittingstall couldn’t agree more: “It’s increasingly obvious that we need to make our world a better, cleaner place in which to live, and our changing climate is at the heart of that challenge, so I am excited to team up with Kevin and Mary to explore how to tackle climate break down.

“It’s clear the world already has many of the solutions – but we need our politicians to show the leadership and courage to implement them. So the three of us will be calling on the UK government to take the decisive actions that will put us on the right road to a stable climate and a better future.”

The Big Climate change is one of a group of shows Channel 4 commissioned to tackle environmental issues; Chris Packham’s Is It Time to Break the Law?, which was broadcast a few weeks ago, is another.

This time the focus is on practical steps that could be taken by governments and big business to ultimately eliminate carbon emissions. The hosts will be consulting some of the world’s most respected climate experts, highlighting areas in which we could do better, while campaigning for change and carrying out eye-catching stunts to draw attention to the cause.