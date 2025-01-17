Kneecap accused of 'kneejerk Anglophobia' as Republican rappers try to distance themselves from own movie’s award nods: UK establishment embraces controversial Belfast band's movie with six BAFTA slates, including Outstanding British Film nomination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kneecap have been accused of being “yahoos on the make” indulging in “kneejerk Anglophobia” after trying to distance themselves from their own UK-funded movie’s British film award nominations.

The west Belfast rappers, who style themselves as edgy working class rebels bucking the system while striking a blow for a united Ireland, starred in a movie loosely based on their own life stories that came out last year.

The film, also called Kneecap, has been nominated for six awards at the glitzy BAFTAs – the UK’s equivalent to the Oscars.

Kneecap’s picture is up for the “Outstanding British Film” award. Separate to the overall “Best Film” category, the outspoken republicans’ movie qualifies as a substantial amount of the money for it came from a combination of Northern Irish and English funding sources, though some of the budget was sourced in the Republic of Ireland.

Kneecap performing at the Electric Picnic Festival in 2022. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The movie is also up for writing, editing, and casting awards, and features in the “Film Not In The English Language” category, as much of its dialogue is in Irish.

Writer and director Rich Peppiatt also got a nod for best newcomer.

In a video statement to RTE, the group mocked the British film establishment that has embraced them – a move that has a leading Troubles historian accusing the band of a “kneejerk Anglophobia” that has them trying to distance themselves from prestigious awards he believes they’d be delighted to win.

In a statement that claimed Ireland never suffered a famine, but implied that Kneecap scoring some movie industry trophies would be payback for hundreds of years of British involvement in the island, the act said: "For long enough the British government has stolen Ireland's treasures, and even our food.

Kneecap - Moglai Ba, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

"There was no famine.

"To be first-time actors and now get to hopefully go over and take a few bits back the other way is a nice change, and long may it continue.

"Ireland taking away Britain's awards is hilarious."

Their words were slammed by Queen’s University emeritus professor Liam Kennedy, a long-time critic of Kneecap who argues their name and lyrics trivialise the continuing impact of paramilitary violence on victims.

Members of Kneecap hold director Rich Peppiatt aloft on the red carpet of the British Independent Film Awards ceremony in London in December 2024. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Stating the band are “coming off like yahoos on the make”, he said: “They obviously delight in getting the BAFTA nominations, but their kneejerk Anglophobia prevents them from admitting this.

"The reference to famine shows almost complete illiteracy about Irish history. Such juvenile posturing should not be taken too seriously – nor perhaps should the trio.”

In the wake of the nominations, director Rich Peppiatt stated: “The idea of Prince William handing an award to Kneecap is already the best thing that could happen in 2025, and it’s only January.”

But that’s unlikely.

JJ O'Dochartaigh, also known as DJ Provai of Kneecap, holds up cash outside Belfast High Court after the UK government conceded that a decision to refuse the band an arts grant was unlawful. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

Although the Prince of Wales has been president of BAFTA for the last 15 years and attends the annual awards ceremony, the heir to the throne doesn’t stand on stage for several hours handing out trophies.

Instead, the gongs will likely be given away by either the February 16 ceremony’s host, Doctor Who star David Tennant, or one of a legion of celebrity guests from British TV and film.