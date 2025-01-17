Kneecap accused of 'kneejerk Anglophobia' as Republican rappers try to distance themselves from own movie’s award nods: UK establishment embraces controversial Belfast band's movie with six BAFTA slates, including Outstanding British Film nomination
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The west Belfast rappers, who style themselves as edgy working class rebels bucking the system while striking a blow for a united Ireland, starred in a movie loosely based on their own life stories that came out last year.
The film, also called Kneecap, has been nominated for six awards at the glitzy BAFTAs – the UK’s equivalent to the Oscars.
Kneecap’s picture is up for the “Outstanding British Film” award. Separate to the overall “Best Film” category, the outspoken republicans’ movie qualifies as a substantial amount of the money for it came from a combination of Northern Irish and English funding sources, though some of the budget was sourced in the Republic of Ireland.
The movie is also up for writing, editing, and casting awards, and features in the “Film Not In The English Language” category, as much of its dialogue is in Irish.
Writer and director Rich Peppiatt also got a nod for best newcomer.
In a video statement to RTE, the group mocked the British film establishment that has embraced them – a move that has a leading Troubles historian accusing the band of a “kneejerk Anglophobia” that has them trying to distance themselves from prestigious awards he believes they’d be delighted to win.
In a statement that claimed Ireland never suffered a famine, but implied that Kneecap scoring some movie industry trophies would be payback for hundreds of years of British involvement in the island, the act said: "For long enough the British government has stolen Ireland's treasures, and even our food.
"There was no famine.
"To be first-time actors and now get to hopefully go over and take a few bits back the other way is a nice change, and long may it continue.
"Ireland taking away Britain's awards is hilarious."
Their words were slammed by Queen’s University emeritus professor Liam Kennedy, a long-time critic of Kneecap who argues their name and lyrics trivialise the continuing impact of paramilitary violence on victims.
Stating the band are “coming off like yahoos on the make”, he said: “They obviously delight in getting the BAFTA nominations, but their kneejerk Anglophobia prevents them from admitting this.
"The reference to famine shows almost complete illiteracy about Irish history. Such juvenile posturing should not be taken too seriously – nor perhaps should the trio.”
In the wake of the nominations, director Rich Peppiatt stated: “The idea of Prince William handing an award to Kneecap is already the best thing that could happen in 2025, and it’s only January.”
But that’s unlikely.
Although the Prince of Wales has been president of BAFTA for the last 15 years and attends the annual awards ceremony, the heir to the throne doesn’t stand on stage for several hours handing out trophies.
Instead, the gongs will likely be given away by either the February 16 ceremony’s host, Doctor Who star David Tennant, or one of a legion of celebrity guests from British TV and film.
If Kneecap do scoop an award, however, they’ll be expected to line up and respectfully meet Prince William along with the rest of the night’s winners after the show.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.