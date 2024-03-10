Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Comic Relief takes place on Friday, when many of the nation celebrities will be being funny to try to raise money for a very good cause.

However, we wouldn’t blame Sara Davies, Vicky Pattison, Alex Scott and Laura Whitmore if they were at home watching it in their dressing gowns because, as this documentary proves, they’ve already done their bit.

Snow Going Back: Comic Relief vs The Arctic follows them as they take part in a gruelling challenge that sees them heading to the Arctic Circle.

Laura Whitmore, Alex Scott, Sara Davies and Vicky Pattison head to the Arctic Circle

Beginning in Tromsø, Norway, they have just four days to trek, cross-country ski and cycle to the finish line 50km away. That might not sound like an impossible distance, but given that they are dealing with harsh, disorientating conditions, the constant threat of snowstorms and just eight hours of light a day, it’s a truly epic journey.

There’s no respite at night either, as the quartet must pitch their own tents with no access to running water, heating or electricity, while their food is limited to dried rations.

So, what convinced them to sign up? For Sara Davies, who is one of the resident entrepreneurs on Dragons’ Den, it seems her son inspired her to take on the challenge.

She says: “Comic Relief is something we sit down and watch as a family every year and last year I followed Emma Willis, Oti Mabuse and Rylan on the trek in Scotland and my son said to me, ‘Mammy that’s so amazing, why didn’t you go and help?’

“It really hit home to me that I know I’m in a privileged position where I can go and do something to help raise funds, to do my bit, so this year that’s exactly what I’m doing.”

As a former winner of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, Vicky Pattinson is used to roughing it, but admits that she’s expecting to struggle. “There will be moments where I just want to give up, but I think what’s going to keep me going is the reason why I’m doing it.

“I was able to see first-hand where the money that Comic Relief raises goes, when I visited food bank and community hub, Hebburn Helps, which receives food from the Comic Relief-funded organisation, Fareshare. I found volunteering there so illuminating.”

Meanwhile, former Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore is hoping to also draw strength from her teammates. She says: “I think it’s so empowering to be part of Comic Relief’s first ever celebrity all-female group like this. I think we’re all pretty tough cookies and we’ll all work really hard and push each other to persist, to hopefully raise a considerable amount of money. That’s the end goal that will keep us all going at the times when we’re absolutely freezing.”

Footballer-turned-pundit Alex Scott agrees, saying “Yes, I’ll bring the fun and keep everyone going, but I think I might need my team mates to pull me through this one.”