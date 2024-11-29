​Saturday: Legends of Comedy with Lenny Henry (Channel 4, 8.30pm)

​Lenny Henry is a man of many talents – among his many achievements, he’s one of the founders of the charity Comic Relief, co-wrote the drama series Three Little Birds, which was inspired by his mother’s experiences as part of the Windrush generation, and has taken dramatic roles of his own in everything from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to an acclaimed production of Othello.

However, he first became famous as a stand-up (he got his big break on the talent show New Faces in 1975 when he was still just 16), and comedy remains his first love.

So, in this series, he’s been meeting up with other funny people to take a deep dive into their careers and discover who influenced them.

Romesh Ranganathan's chat takes in stands-ups like Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy

Ahead of the series, he said: “It was great fun spending time with my friends and hearing about what makes them laugh and what they take inspiration from. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as I did.”

The first episode found him chatting with Paul Whitehouse, while in the second edition he caught up with Sally Phillips. There’s still an episode with Alexei Sayle to come, but this week he’s meeting up with arguably the most hardworking man in contemporary British comedy, Romesh Ranganathan.

A former maths teacher, he’s been a regular on panel shows, has teamed up with Rob Beckett for Rob & Romesh Vs, and has also starred in and co-created the sitcom Avoidance.

On Saturday mornings, he hosts a Radio 2 show, and recently on Saturday nights, he’s been found hosting either The Weakest Link on BBC1 or Romesh Ranganathan’s Parents Evening on ITV1. Tonight, he’ll be the one answering the questions as he talks about his influences with Lenny.

Their chat takes in stands-ups like Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy, as they discuss breaking new ground – and taboos.

However, it’s not all about the edgy Americans, as Romesh and Lenny celebrate how homegrown stand-ups like Michael McIntyre and Sarah Millican also show a mastery of comic technique.

Romesh reveals how he has drawn inspiration from his own family, which can be a mixed blessing – and in his case, has led to his mum occasionally taking charge.

Romesh has also proved he’s willing to get out of his comfort zone. By his own admission, he’s not someone who likes roughing it and going off the beaten track, but in his travel show The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, he visited some very unlikely holiday destinations. Here, Lenny talks about where the series fits into the pantheon of comedy travelogues.