It’s easy to see why Lennie James was keen to sign on for this eight-part series, which is adapted from Booker-prize-winning author Bernardine Evaristo’s best-selling 2013 novel.

The actor plays Barrington Jedidiah Walker (Barry to his friends), who was born in Antigua and now cuts a dapper figure around Hackney thanks to his penchant for retro suits.

As well having great dress sense, he also has a way with the ladies, and Carmel (Sharon D Clarke), his wife of 50 years, suspects he’s been cheating on her with numerous women.

Lennie James plays Mr Loverman

Lennie says: “I can’t wait to get Barrington’s swagger on and help tell this crucial and complicated love story. As funny as it is sad. As full of heart as it is heartache…”

The reason Lennie, whose previous credits include Save Me and Line of Duty, says this is love story is complicated is that Carmel is only half-right about her husband being unfaithful.

He has been having a secret, passionate affair, but it’s with his best friend Morris (Ariyon Bakare).

Now at the age of 74, Barry is facing a difficult decision about how to live the final chapter of his life. If he’s honest about his sexuality, it will mean defying societal expectations and hurting his family – and potentially Morris.

The rest of the Walker clan are played by Tamara Lawrance (Get Millie Black, Time series two) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Stephen) as Barrington and Carmel’s daughters, Maxine and Donna. Tahj Miles (Death in Paradise, Small Axe), is Daniel, Donna’s son and Carmel and Barrington’s grandson.

Mr Loverman screenwriter, Nathaniel Price, can’t wait for us to meet them.

He says: “From the moment I read Mr Loverman I fell in love with Barry, Morris, Carmel and the entire Walker family.

“Bernardine’s novel is not only a beautiful, truthful story, full of deeply human characters, it is a vitally important one. It is unflinching in its challenge of cultural myths and stereotypes, and an exhibition of just how deep and far-reaching the consequences of prejudice and fear can be.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the chance to adapt this seminal work with the brilliant team at Fable to bring these unforgettable characters to life on screen.”

We’re introduced to the family in tonight’s opening double bill, as Carmel catches Barry sneaking into bed during the early hours. He wonders if it’s time for him to leave her and start a new (albeit discreet) life with Morris, but his plans to tell her that he wants a divorce are scuppered when she brings home some of her church friends.