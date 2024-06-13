Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yes, the wait is finally over as a thrilling summer feast of football kicks off in Germany.

Over the next month, we will see the continent’s best 24 international teams vying to succeed European Champions Italy and lift the coveted Henri Delaunay Cup.

The tournament gets under way tonight with Mark Pougatch joined by former Scotland captain Graeme Souness as well as Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Laura Woods, to watch the Scots take on the host nation at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Steve Clarke’s side qualified comfortably for Euro 2024 in the end, finishing runners-up behind Spain in their group.

However, history is not on their side – this is only their fourth finals appearance and they are yet to make it out of the group stages.

Even the eternally optimistic members of the Tartan Army will admit that their squad isn’t overloaded with star quality.

But in Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, Manchester United star Scott McTominay, Aston Villa captain John McGinn, Celtic’s Callum McGregor and Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland, they certainly have the creativity to hurt any team and they will be hoping to spring a few surprises in Group A which also contains Hungary and Switzerland.

Being a nation with a rich footballing heritage, Germany have a lot to prove after a series of underwhelming outings in recent years.

Since their 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil, they have crashed out early in each of the last five competitive tournaments they’ve featured in.

Nevertheless, Bundesliga sides Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and the all-conquering Bayer Leverkusen have excelled in the the UEFA competitions this season, and Die Mannschaft still have an abundance of quality players, including Ilkay Gundogan, Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala.

Plus, Julian Nagelsmann is among the best coaches around, so writing off the hosts would be huge mistake, regardless of what happens in Bavaria tonight.

Looking ahead to the rest of the tournament, Euro 2020 runners-up England get their campaign under way this coming Sunday (June 16) against Serbia.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have both made their marks on European club football this season, at Bayern and Real Madrid, respectively.

Add Premier League talents like Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden and Declan Rice into the mix, and it’s no surprise that Gareth Southgate’s men go in as one of the favourites.

However, the Three Lions will face some stiff competition as they look to succeed Italy and become European Champions for the first time.

The coach of the 2022 World Cup runners-up France, Didier Deschamps, has a squad with arguably more strength in depth than any other at the tournament. They also have a certain Kylian Mbappe in their attack.

The Spanish have a good blend of youth and experience, including Manchester City’s midfield general Rodri, while Portugal’s starting line-up will feature Premier League stars Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo waiting in the wings.

There are 50 live matches on the box over the next month before the final takes place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

