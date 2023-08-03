From Cullybackey, to Clogher to Cloghan in Co Donegal, Joe has travelled far and wide to bring to the fore the perhaps lesser-known spaces and places, people and history to the brand new series.

The show starts at 8:30pm Tuesday, August 8, with Joe finding himself on the western shore of Strangford Lough, near Killinchy, where he visits ‘Ballydorn’, a floating clubhouse which used to be the last lightship stationed on Irish waters.

He then moves on to Florida Manor, where a hugely ambitious restoration project is underway. The Grade B+ Listed Manor house, listed some 42 years ago, retains its original stables courtyard, two gate lodges, a steward’s house and extensive landscaped grounds.

Estate owner Michael Lagan (left) and Joe Mahon with the big house of the Florida Manor restoration project behind them

The fortunes of Florida Manor have significantly changed in the last 20 years since being added to the Heritage at Risk register in 2003 as the current owner has worked tirelessly and thoughtfully in bringing the estate back to life.

Phase one of the project was the restoration of the courtyard, the land steward’s house, the grounds and the boundary wall, with phase two involving the restoration of the walled garden, the envelope of the Manor House and the gate lodge at the Ballybunden Road entrance.

Furthermore, in the beautifully appointed Livingston Centre in the parish of Killinchy and Kilmood, Joe shares the fascinating tale of the ‘Eagle Wing’, Ireland’s version of the Mayflower, and also finds out how many famous Americans throughout history can be linked back to the parish.

Joe commented: “I can promise the viewer an enlightening, engaging and visually arresting experience, with help from the wide range of local residents, story-tellers, scholars and experts that we have met along the way.”

‘Mahon’s Way’ is part funded by the Ulster Scots Broadcast Fund and Heidi McAlpin, Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund Executive at Northern Ireland Screen said: “Joe and the team on Mahon's Way never fail to unveil illuminating and engaging Ulster-Scots connections as they continue their journey across Northern Ireland.

"Each person encountered and story shared is further enhanced by Joe's beautiful words and easy rapport. The Ulster-Scots Broadcast Fund is delighted to play a part in bringing it to the UTV audience.”

UTV’s Programmes Editor Tony Curry commented: “We are very excited about this new series. Joe has been the front man for many and varied series for UTV over the years, and our audiences love his easy relaxed style, as he explores Northern Ireland’s rich heritage and the people and places along the way.

"This ‘Mahon’s Way’ is sure to entertain and delight the viewers and I can guarantee they’ll learn something new in the process.”