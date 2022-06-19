Maiden Voyage Dance celebrates women

Members of the Belfast Movement Choir pictured during the shoot for their film 'Re-Emergence', which screens at Strand Arts Centre on Thursday June 23 at 6pm

‘Re-Emergence’ is the culmination of over two years of work by 100 participants from the Belfast Movement Choir, which brought five groups of women and girls from across the city together through dance, in one communal, celebratory, cultural activity.

Sandy Cuthbert, artistic director of the Belfast Movement Choir, explained the process of developing the film as we came out of lockdown and back to live workshops: “From the very first session, the theme of re-emergence had a visceral connection with the five groups of intergenerational women who make up the Belfast Movement Choir. Personal stories started this journey as we developed individual, partner and small group explorations into choreography and then into an overall structure, ensuring there was scope for a full group experience - the unity and power of moving as one movement choir.”

Funded by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation, the benefits for participants taking part in the Belfast Movement Choir include building mental and physical agility, increasing movement memory and alertness, working in collaboration and developing creativity, self-confidence and self-esteem.

Rosie Mullin, one of the dance facilitators from Belfast Movement Choir, pictured in a scene from the film 'Re-Emergence'

Susan Warner, a former Royal Navy nurse who sustained full body fractures in Afghanistan, found her experience of the Belfast Movement Choir to be extremely helpful in her recovery process. “Mending bones is the beginning, but soft tissues, and mental and emotional scars, take longer to heal,” she said. ”The Belfast Movement Choir shines the light on the broken places and the light helps to re-emerge and blossom again. Movement to music is very healing and touches deep into the soul. Meeting the ladies of the choir and joining in movement with them, the beauty of the movements, their grace and elegance, was deeply healing, restoring concentration and attention.”