Being a lover of both British and French dishes, Marcus Wareing is on a mission to show viewers the joys of simple seasonal food across the Channel, as well as adding a British twist to some of their treasured traditional dishes.

Over the next three weeks, the Lancashire-born Michelin-starred chef and MasterChef: The Professionals judge is heading to a region of France famous for its delectable yet straightforward fare – Provence.

“I’m a self-proclaimed lover of French food and have dedicated my life’s work to perfecting the art of elite, French cuisine,” Marcus, 53, says.

“But, until now, I have never stepped back to fully immerse myself in the culture, the people and the simple, yet delicious, food that is at the heart of this beautiful region.

“I can’t wait to take audiences on a deep-dive into Provence and create some simple dishes and flavour combinations that everyone will be able to try at home – it will really be a feast for the senses.”

Set against the backdrop of a classic French townhouse in the heart of Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, each episode sees the Tales from a Kitchen Garden host go in search of authentic French food, culture and the people passionate about it.

He meets producers, chefs and farmers who give him a hands-on experience and allow him to learn more about where the food comes from.

Then, after he has gained the locals’ trust and got them to share some of their precious secrets, Marcus whips up his own versions of French classics and dares to serve them up to the region’s most dedicated Francophiles, farmers, chefs and producers. It’s fair to say that their opinions of the outsider’s dishes vary.

Marcus’s Provençal quest begins tonight with a simple ingredient that’s at the heart of most their food – the humble tomato.

He visits a local market and an organic farm for inspiration, before preparing a traditional Provençal tomato sauce and soupe au pistou blanched in a pesto-style sauce.

Meanwhile, local dinner lady Maude explains to Marcus that the best use of tomatoes is as part of a showstopping tart.

Later this week, Marcus aims to discover how lamb is produced in Provence and he looks for a local dish to rival his favourite Lancashire hotpot.

He visits the local butcher to see what kind of cuts the French like to eat, before meeting a local chef gets him to taste his signature simple lamb burger.

The chef also indulges in two French passions, food and sport, at a pétanque match.

Hoping to impress the crowd and players with his dish, he searches for a high-quality cheese, visiting Monique’s cheese shop and eventually discovering a Provencal favourite – goat’s cheese.