With their crystal clear waters, white sand beaches shaded by palm trees and welcoming locals, the Pacific islands are, quite understandably, many people's idea of paradise.

With their crystal clear waters, white sand beaches shaded by palm trees and welcoming locals, the Pacific islands are, quite understandably, many people’s idea of paradise.

However, as the second series of his travelogue series continues, Martin Clunes has a few concerns about the future of the tropical idylls.

Martin Clunes heads to the Philippines

“For centuries we’ve been sold the idea that paradise on Earth is here in the Pacific Islands,” he says.

“But in our uncertain, changing world, how much of that paradise is left, and how long can it survive?”

The 62-year-old Doc Martin actor began his journey, which was inspired by reading a book about the Kon-Tiki expedition, back in 2019.

A camera crew joined him as he explored the coral atolls, jungle-clad mountains and lava-spewing volcanoes on the ocean’s tens of thousands of islands.

But unfortunately, his trip was abruptly halted by something out of his control –the global Covid pandemic.

Martin was eventually able to resume his travels to the magical islands and film a new second series in 2022.

“Three years ago, a worldwide pandemic brought my journey across the Pacific to an abrupt halt,” he explains. “But I was able to return to do more exploring.”

The second run began last week as Clunes travelled to Papua New Guinea, beginning on the Trobriand Islands and moving on to East New Britain.

The series will conclude next week in Guam, as he see the effects of invasive species on remote islands and discovers animals driven to the edge of extinction.

Sandwiched in between all that is tonight’s second episode in which Martin explores the Philippines.

With over 7,000 islands, it is one of the world’s largest archipelagos and has a unique blend of Pacific, Asian and Spanish influences.

In the chaotic capital of Manila (the world’s most densely populated city), Martin collects fares on a vividly decorated jeepney, the iconic yet threatened ‘king of the road’.

He then trials a far eco-friendlier alternative – a bike made of bamboo.

After soaking up the atmosphere of a Catholic parade – “part Hollywood red carpet, part candlelit reverie” – Martin shares a traditional family meal known as a ‘boodle fight feast’.

Heading for the hills of Luzon Island, the host discovers coffins hanging from a cliff, a burial ritual still practised today by the Kankanaey tribe.

On the spectacular mountain terraces of the Ifugao tribe, he learns to plant rice and witnesses a ritual chicken sacrifice to their god Bul-ul.

From there, he travels to Bohol Island where he spots the elusive Philippine tarsier – the world’s smallest (and cutest) primate – and meets sustainable cacao entrepreneur Dalareich Polot, who is nicknamed ‘The Chocolate Princess’.

Martin then catches a boat to Siquijor Island, known and feared locally as ‘the island of witches’.

After the head shaman explains their unique fusion of Catholic and occult beliefs, the actor undergoes a healing ritual at the hands of a shamaness.

