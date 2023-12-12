Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When Mary Berry stepped down as judge of the Great British Bake Off in 2016, many people expected the much-loved chef and food writer to start taking it easy.

However, the 88-year-old, who was made a Dame for services to cooking, writing and baking in 2021, has done nothing of the sort – if anything, she seems to be busier than ever.

During her long and distinguished career, Mary has published more than 75 cookery books, including her best-selling Baking Bible in 2009, and as well as Bake Off, she has appeared in countless TV shows including Britain’s Best Home Cook, Mary Berry’s Simple Comforts, Mary Berry’s Fantastic Feasts and Mary Berry Cook And Share

Over the past month, she has been on the box in BBC Two’s Mary Make it Easy in which she has helped out a few famous friends in need of culinary assistance, and she is even popping up on Gardeners’ World on BBC Two on Friday.

Despite her age, Mary has lost none of the appetite (pun intended) to share her culinary expertise, as she explained to Country & Town House earlier this year.

She said: “One thing I love to do is to cook on the telly – because I have an amazingly big cookery class [of all the viewers], and I love teaching. It’s lovely to share the skill that I love.

“I feel immensely fortunate to have a very happy family around me. At this stage, I’ve done most things and I love to share what I enjoy with other people.”

And speaking of family, for her latest holiday special, Dame Mary is travelling to her mother’s homeland, Scotland, for a magical and meaningful winter adventure.

Inspired by her own childhood holidays, she is joined by some special friends, including tennis star Andy Murray and his Gran, as she shares stories, memories and recipes for indulgent Christmas dishes that can be enjoyed anytime during the holidays.

Mary says: “Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist?

“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share them.”

Among the recipes Mary shares is for her festive smoked salmon and guacamole canapes, followed by a fennel and onion tarte tatin.

Meanwhile, Love Island narrator Iain Stirling joins Mary and attempts to herd some reindeer, while the cook rustles up an indulgent Christmas fondue with a surprising twist.

Later, Mary shares her iconic Highland beef pie, made with Aberdeen Angus beef and pickled walnuts, and then it’s off to a traditional Scottish celebration known as a ceilidh, where she makes her classic mulled wine for the revellers.

Finally, Aberdeenshire-raised singer Emeli Sandé pops in to help Mary make her classic Bûche du Noël before surprising her with some special visitors – a choir of carol singers performing outside the cottage in the snow.