Mary Berry’s makes emotional visit to where her son was a student before his tragic death

You just can’t keep a good woman down – which perhaps explains why, at 87, Mary Berry is still going strong.

She recently published the latest in a long line of cook books, and just under a week later, she was back on the box with the accompanying TV series.

“My cooking is all about sharing what I know and love, teaching and inspiring everyone to enjoy cooking as much as I do,” says Mary, which perhaps explains why her latest book and series are subtitled Cook and Share.

Mary Berry at Casamia in Bristol with a mural she helped create inside the restaurant

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the course of six episodes, she travels the the country, visiting some of her favourite locations along the way. During each stop, she whips up the recipes she knows, having made them many times over the decades, are perfect for gatherings of all kinds – from big celebrations to more intimate meals and everything in between.

“Sharing recipes is always an utter joy for me and this series is the ultimate guide, whether you are cooking for a crowd or just for two,” claimed Mary as filming began a few months ago. “I’m loving visiting some spectacular parts of the country at extraordinary events, gatherings and beautiful locations for this new series.

“I have always believed there is no better way to spend time with family and friends than over fresh home cooked food – and now more than ever that feels so important.”

Among the mouth-watering delights we can expect to see are a hearty minted lamb casserole, which is perfect for a crowd, as well as a delicious tear and share bread that’s sure to please everyone. Plus, watch out for the impressive-looking but deceptively simple to make roasting tin spiced chicken and a quick as a flash eggy bread avocado and ham toastie.

Mary began the series last week with memories of her wedding, which took place almost 60 years ago. They were brought on while she leant a hand at a traditional Indian ceremony, where the caterers had to feed 400 guests from morning until night.

This time, she’s heading for Bristol, where she had her first job; it’s also where her son William was a student at the time of his tragic death in 1989. On the menu are shakshuka, Tuscan chicken, and pear and blueberry galette, but perhaps the most entertaining moment features Mary’s attempts at street art – the city is, of course, the home of Banksy.

“Mary has spent her life sharing her knowledge, her passion and of course her recipes with audiences all over the UK and beyond,” states Ricky Cooper, commissioning editor, Popular Factual and Factual Entertainment at the BBC. “So we’re delighted she’s returning to the BBC to share her love of cooking – and the impact it has on our lives and communities – in what promises to be a truly spectacular series.”