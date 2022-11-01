The most serious incarnation of the perennially popular cookery competition returns (the main series is the uplifting one; the celeb version is just plain fun), and as ever with the Professionals, the judges mean business.

John Torode traditionally sits this one out, but Gregg Wallace is as ever present and full of enthusiasm for what’s to come. He’s joined as usual by Marcus Wareing, but with Monica Galetti taking a break due to family and business commitments, the likeable Irish chef Anna Haugh, of (the rebooted) Ready Steady Cook fame, joins instead.

Haugh is the chef patron of Myrtle Restaurant in Chelsea, and has been cooking professionally for almost 20 years, so she really knows her onions – and all the other ingredients.

They find out if the first group of four pro chefs have what it takes with a skills test: one of two challenges, set by Haugh and Waring.

The first two chefs are tasked by Anna to open oysters and serve them poached and smoked in a beurre blanc sauce – in just 20 minutes. Shucking oysters requires a steady hand at the best of times, so the fact they have to do it under such time pressure is going to make for tense viewing.

The second pair must undertake a pastry skills test from Marcus. Their task is to make a summer fruit tart with jam, crème patissière, and piped Italian meringue.

The two challenges couldn’t be more different, and shows that the chefs will need to be truly versatile if they are to succeed this season.

Finally, all four chefs have the chance to stand out from the crowd while cooking their own two-course signature menu consisting of a main and a dessert. They will have just 90 minutes to show their flair and style, or – depending on how the skills test went for them – to redeem themselves and perhaps snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

For the lucky ones, it’s right on to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by the victors from subsequent heats.

Tomorrow’s quartet of capable culinarians face a butchery skills test involving rose veal kidneys set by Anna, while Marcus asks them to butterfly sardines, cook and serve them with tomato paste and olive tapenade on toast.

On joining the esteemed series, Anna says: “MasterChef has an impeccable reputation and legacy within the hospitality industry. I have long-admired Monica as an incredible chef and she’s paved the way for female chefs. It’s a privilege to be keeping her seat warm in the MasterChef kitchen”.

Anna is a terrific choice for her replacement but Galetti’s fans will be heartened to know that Monica intends to return, saying: “It is with a heavy heart that I’ve made this decision to step back from filming this year’s series … My family need me, my restaurant needs me and trying to balance long filming days over the next three months with all these commitments meant that something had to give.

“I’m so sorry that I won’t be with you this year but I hope to be back soon”.

