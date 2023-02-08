Broadcast tonight at 10.40pm and available on BBC iPlayer, the best known artist of the bunch is comedian Colin Murphy, who took up painting during lockdown.

Also in the show are Stephen Greer from Bangor, a man convicted of drug offences and former paramilitary member, who learned to paint in prison, and farmer Thomas McNeill from Coleraine, who makes giant sculptures as a means of self-expression.

Completing the line-up are anxiety-sufferer Amy Wyatt and her mother Alice, a survivor of abuse, both from Bangor, for whom ceramics and print-making are more than just hobbies – they’re life-lines.

Secret Artists Colin Murphy, Alice Wyatt, Thomas McNeill, Amy Wyatt and Stephen Greer with production director Hilary Fennell in the Ulster Museum for the opening night of the RUA show

The Secret Artists, made by Three Rocks Productions and Lennox Productions, follows five artists hoping to have their work selected at the Royal Ulster Academy (RUA) – an exhibition which gives an opportunity for all artists, professionals and amateurs alike, to have their work on display at the Ulster Museum.

For the first time ever, cameras have been allowed behind-the-scenes at the 142-year-old RUA, including access to the judging process.

Along the way viewers discover why and how these so-called secret artists make art and how they deal with rejection of not making the exhibition.

Documentary director Hilary Fennell said: "The exhibition gives artists the power to launch successful careers – as unknown artists get the opportunity to share wall space with some of Ireland’s biggest stars.

"However, the standard is incredibly high and, out of over 2,000 works submitted to the open call only 200 will be selected.”

She added: "Some of our five artists have never had work in such a prestigious show before, so it will be nerve wracking to see which, if any, of them get in."

The Secret Artists is available on BBC iPlayer and will also be shown on BBC One Northern Ireland tonight (Wednesday) at 10.40pm.