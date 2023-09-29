Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It may come as a surprise to some, but there’s a reason Michael McIntyre’s name is part of this show’s title. He actually came up with the idea during lockdown – while in the bath.

However, there’s no surprise it’s turned out to be a hit with audiences: all the ingredients are there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spinning set, the lashings of colour, the eager-to-help celebrities, the ordinary people hoping Lady Luck will be on their side…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael McIntyre

At the centre of it all, literally and figuratively, is the funnyman: master of a small-screen travelling circus that serves up low comedy and high drama in every sitting.

“I’m just playing a game and having fun with the contestants and celebs,” he says. “Until the format creeps up on us and everything takes a dramatic turn. It’s so wonderful when lovely people win money that can make such a positive impact on their lives.”

When asked about the show’s popularity, he explained: “Every series is better than the last. I think this is because the returning celebrity experts are more comfortable and confident, and new experts are excited to be on a show that has become such a favourite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I asked Alex Jones, who is on this series as a CBeebies expert, why she hadn’t been on before she said ‘I was waiting to see if it was a hit!’”

Ellie Simmonds, Alex Jones, Ranvir Singh, Michael McIntyre, Seann Walsh, Paddy McGuinness, Rosie Ramsey and Sue Perkins

All that whizzing round must have made at least one person feel a bit grim, surely? “Richie Anderson, who does the traffic and travel on Radio 2, said he suffered with travel sickness and wore anti-sickness wrist bands on the show. He said he felt fine though, as has everyone else.

“I think the Wheel is just fast enough to be fun without feeling sicky.”

One of the best things about the show are the celebrity rankings. Unsurprisingly they cause a stir on set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finishing top of the leaderboard is a badge of honour for the celebrity experts,” Michael said.

“I love the tension when I reveal where everyone has placed, especially when we get near the bottom end.

“In one show the absolutely hilarious Big Narstie takes a few, as he calls them, ‘power naps’ but still manages to beat some very disgruntled celebs who were giving their all.”

The famous faces in this edition hoping to help contestants come home as winners are Alex Jones on CBeebies, Ellie Simmonds on swimming, Paddy McGuiness on karate, Ranvir Singh on politics, Rosie Ramsey on musicals, Seann Walsh on Batman and Sue Perkins on – you guessed it – cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael refused to be drawn about how many people may or may not have walked away with nothing in the latest run, after it shocked the nation in the previous series.

However, he was prepared to reveal the strangest location that someone has approached him and begun singing the show’s funky theme song.