The country was shocked in June, when it was reported that TV scientist Dr Michael Mosley had gone missing while on holiday on the Greek island of Symi with his wife. When, four days later, it transpired that he had in fact died, that shock turned to grief.

Michael will always be remembered for his health advocacy, as the presenter of series including Trust Me, I’m a Doctor, as well as numerous shows cutting through the myths of fad diets or unsafe exercise regimens.

Unlike many similar debunkers, Michael actually worked to present or often create alternatives for people who wanted to improve their health. He particularly advocated variations on intermittent fasting, ketogenic diets and low-carbohydrate plans, as well as providing more research into gut health – and its impact on the whole body, including depression.

Series will feature a special tribute to the late TV presenter Michael Mosley by his wife Dr Clare Bailey

In The Truth About Exercise, Michael revealed how people’s genes could have an impact on the success or otherwise of various exercises, debunking the myth that some people who struggle to see positive effects are just not trying hard enough.

He would become a lifeline to many – a trusted voice in a world of disinformation. And this extended beyond his TV work, as he also wrote more than 10 books on the subjects of health and medicine.

Outside of books and TV, Michael also helmed a long-running series on Radio 4, Just One Thing, in which each episode explored a single small action a person could take to improve their health.

These ranged from taking hot baths in the evening to cooking tomatoes rather than eating them raw (the cooking increases their health benefits, apparently). Small changes that are actually achievable and accessible seemed to resonate with people and the series ran for 105 episodes.

Wonders of the Human Body is one of his final TV projects before his passing, and is a fitting way to remember him – since it celebrates the human body and the wonderful, almost miraculous nature of ourselves; the ways in which our bodies allow us to actually be us.

It also looks at what can go wrong, and asks what can be done when specific ailments hamper our bodies’ abilities to do their job.

The series comprises a journey around the human body. He even puts his own to the test to help viewers understand their physiologies.

In this opening episode, Michael meets Thomas, who is suffering from tremors and is about to undergo pioneering brain surgery.

Meanwhile Allen finds out if his experimental cancer treatment has been a success.

The show is about the wonders of the human body, yes – but it is also a celebration of the miracles of modern medical science, as well as a glimpse at what the future might hold.