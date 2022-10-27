Some people first became aware of Mo Gilligan when he became a panellist on The Masked Singer, while others already knew him from his Channel 4 Lateish Show or as the sidekick to Big Narstie.

If they were really quick off the mark, they could even claim to have been fans of his viral comedy videos, which blew up on social media. However, Gilligan believes his real big break came on the Black British comedy circuit.

It helped to launch his incredible career, which has so far taken him from cult Channel 4 shows to primetime Saturday ITV, picking up Bafta wins and an acclaimed Netflix special along the way. There have also been rumours that he’s hoping to conquer the US, and given his remarkable success so far, few people would bet against it.

For now though, he’s going back to his stand-up circuit roots with Mo Gilligan & Friends: The Black British Takeover. Filmed at the O2 Arena, it features sets from Eddie Kadi, Ola Labib, Slim, Thanyia Moore and Babatúndé Aléshé, as well as Gilligan himself, with music from the Compozers.

The fact that it was shot in December 2021 might give the show a certain festive feel – executive producer Ben Wicks has said the show was partly born inspired by Mo’s dream of hosting his own seasonal special, and has described it as “the best Christmas party ever held”.

So, it may seem slightly odd that it’s airing closer to Halloween, but The Black British Takeover doesn’t need tinsel and sleigh bells to feel like a celebration, and Gilligan is certainly excited to share it with viewers.

He says: “I’m so proud of the Black British comedy circuit that I started on. The scene and its exceptional talent have nurtured and supported me since the very start of my career. I am thrilled to share our culture and bring together some of the best comedy talent on offer in this country right now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian has an impressive track record when it comes to giving talent a chance, both in front of and behind the camera. Last year, he launched The Lateish Accelerator Programme, creating production roles on the second series of his Lateish Show to boost the careers of talented individuals from underrepresented groups.

Speaking about the project, Gilligan said: “A lot of young people often say I can do things online and carry on like that, but TV gets you to an audience that you wouldn’t necessarily get from just broadcasting online.

“With the Accelerator Programme, we were able to offer not only great opportunities in front of the camera but also behind it. It’s still early days but if we can give people these key opportunities and I can help do that in some small way – I will absolutely do my best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, this could be the chance for some viewers to discover performers they were previously unfamiliar with. Along with the jokes – and there are plenty – the special also features backstage footage and conversations with the cast, as they discuss the significance of this event.

Mo Gilligan